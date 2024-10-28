DEVICE NEWS! (A match report being conspicuously indifferent to cricket in an unusual place)

< 1 minute read

Send your pictures of cricket bats and other cricket stuff in unusual places to king@kingcricket.co.uk. As Chuck will tell you, we do actually check our inbox from time to time.

Chuck writes…

I recently attended a non-cricket match – actually a Pixies concert – in the Simmonscourt Arena in the RDS, Dublin.

At the bar before the concert – yes, dear reader, I drink – I discovered a pale, somewhat commercial, and rather flimsy looking imitation of The Device).

These were being handed out free to punters, but nobody was using them.

“These are Pixies fans, not cricket lovers,” I thought to myself, “so how would they possibly know?”

My daughter, who was accompanying me to the concert, asked why I was photographing this travesty (or “that piece of cardboard”, as she called it).

As she has not (as yet) been initiated in the ways and lore of cricket, I instead distracted her by saying, “Let’s go look at the merchandise!”

Needless to say, I didn’t use the ‘thing’ pictured. I can only assume that the Pixies were unaware too.