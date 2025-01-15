A cat continuing to maintain almost ostentatiously conspicuous indifference to cricket

< 1 minute read

If you’ve got a picture of an animal being conspicuously indifferent to cricket, please send it to king@kingcricket.co.uk.

A P Webster writes…

I bring updates on previously-featured feline indifference to Boxing Day Tests and cricket in general.

As I was checking in on the South Africa v Pakistan Test over at my parents’ house, I was joined by Dusty, who has previously veered between indifference and outright hostility to televised cricket.

As you can see, he took up a prominent position to display his indifference, and then, just in case that wasn’t clear enough, walked across the screen to stare directly out of the window whilst partially obstructing my view, making it ostentatiously clear that the Markram v Abbas duel held no significance for him whatsoever.

By the time Abbas prevailed in taking Markram’s wicket, he felt his point had been made and climbed down to stare out of the window from closer proximity.

Sign up for the King Cricket email if you like cats and/or cricket.