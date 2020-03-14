A cat being conspicuously indifferent to the Boxing Day Test

AP Webster writes: “Please find attached two pictures of my parents’ cat, Dusty (sadly not named after Dusty Rhodes), being conspicuously indifferent to the Sky pundits at lunchtime in the First Test at Centurion.

“He is also showing considerable indifference to the pile of Christmas presents in front of the TV, and does not appear to be showing the Christmas crib the level of respect that some would say it deserves.

“Feel free to choose your ‘favourite’ to use, based on which you feel conveys the most indifference.”

Needless to say, we have published both.

But just to be clear, had space been at a premium we’d have chosen this second one.

If you’ve got a picture of an animal being conspicuously indifferent to cricket, send it to king@kingcricket.co.uk.