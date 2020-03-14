A cat being conspicuously indifferent to the Boxing Day Test

AP Webster writes: “Please find attached two pictures of my parents’ cat, Dusty (sadly not named after Dusty Rhodes), being conspicuously indifferent to the Sky pundits at lunchtime in the First Test at Centurion.
“He is also showing considerable indifference to the pile of Christmas presents in front of the TV, and does not appear to be showing the Christmas crib the level of respect that some would say it deserves.
“Feel free to choose your ‘favourite’ to use, based on which you feel conveys the most indifference.”
Needless to say, we have published both.
But just to be clear, had space been at a premium we’d have chosen this second one.
If you’ve got a picture of an animal being conspicuously indifferent to cricket, send it to king@kingcricket.co.uk.
2 comments
Our planned evening out has been cancelled at short notice, as one of our entourage is feeling unwell. Several of my business activities are being curtailed/suspended. Indian Wells tennis tournament has been “postponed”. The England cricket tour of Sri Lanka has been called off…
…YET…
…the indifference of domestic animals to cricket continues unabated. Thank goodness for King Cricket, I say.
I do just wonder whether Dusty’s body language in both pictures goes beyond indifference, i.e. it could even be deemed to be disrespect. Now there’s a thing.
The content we all need right now.
Ps has anybody else noticed that the world has started to collapse since this website changed its look? Coincidence?