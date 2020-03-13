Was it weird that Alyssa Healy enjoyed all of the World Cup final – even the bit where she was out?

One thing that struck us during Australia’s T20 World Cup win last weekend was Alyssa Healy’s demeanour after she was out. Upon being dismissed she remained happy. That’s highly weird, isn’t it?

It’s pretty weird to see someone who isn’t a tail-ender enjoying batting even when they’ve not been given out. To see the smiling not just continue but visibly amplify in the wake of a dismissal was outright freakish.

When they’re at the crease, pro batters seem very keen to let the world know that this is their job and they take it very seriously. And when they’re out they generally err on the side of fury or disgust when choosing a facial expression.

Over at Cricket 365, we’re wondering whether maybe Healy’s got it right. Why not read the article while you’re avoiding unnecessary contact with the rest of society. (Finally, this website has found itself in territory where it’s got half an idea how to conduct itself – and all it took was a potentially lethal virus to which no-one on the planet was immune.)