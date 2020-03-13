Was it weird that Alyssa Healy enjoyed all of the World Cup final – even the bit where she was out?

One thing that struck us during Australia’s T20 World Cup win last weekend was Alyssa Healy’s demeanour after she was out. Upon being dismissed she remained happy. That’s highly weird, isn’t it?
It’s pretty weird to see someone who isn’t a tail-ender enjoying batting even when they’ve not been given out. To see the smiling not just continue but visibly amplify in the wake of a dismissal was outright freakish.
When they’re at the crease, pro batters seem very keen to let the world know that this is their job and they take it very seriously. And when they’re out they generally err on the side of fury or disgust when choosing a facial expression.
Over at Cricket 365, we’re wondering whether maybe Healy’s got it right. Why not read the article while you’re avoiding unnecessary contact with the rest of society. (Finally, this website has found itself in territory where it’s got half an idea how to conduct itself – and all it took was a potentially lethal virus to which no-one on the planet was immune.)
In other news: Cricket is Cancelled! Remain Indoors!.
Or as the Simpsons put it:
“Professor, without knowing precisely what the danger is, would you say it’s time for our viewers to crack each other’s heads open and feast on the goo inside?”
“Yes, I would, Kent”
I’ve been cogitating on the Women’s World Cup a bit. I’d dipped into England Women’s cricket a bit previously, watching to odd match and looking over scorecards, but not fully engaging. But I always felt I “should” be watching more. I want it women’s cricket to succeed. I am raising two girls. The cricketing press was always rather holier-than-thouing me that I “should” be. The thing is my life is already pretty full of “shoulds” in my professional and family life and the point of my limited leisure time is the absence of “shoulds“, and I rather resented their intrusion.
This World Cup was different. It fully engaged me from the start, there was no sense of duty, no “should” about it. It was a proper tournament with good cricket, plucky underdogs, tension, jeopardy and infuriating rain rules. I loved it. I suspect this was true for a lot of people and I hope it will stick.
This overwhelming positivity, though, made me realise that women’s cricket still has a way to go in my affections. I admired the skill of the Australians, didn’t begrudge their victory and easily forgave any shortcomings the English team had. I was pleased for the success of all involved.
This is not natural in following a sport. In men’s cricket , I resent every run Steve Smith scores, every wicket Nathan takes, every syllable Justin Langer utters. I deplore Botham’s commentary and like AB deVilliers far less than his talent deserves. I feel betrayed that Hales turned out to be such an arse. My feelings about KP will leave me conflicted until the day I die. Some of this is rational, much is not, but it is part and parcel of loving a sport.
I women’s cricket at the moment I feel positive about everyone involved and I wonder if that means I am still being a bit patronising towards it. I think for me women’s cricket will really have made it when I start to think slightly less of it.
We have long had a similar thing where we’ve been more reluctant to take the piss, which has made games hard to write about.