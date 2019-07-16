13 proper highlights from the 2019 Cricket World Cup (and none are from the final because the final was a whole thing all of its own)

Ben Stokes (Images via Twitter and YouTube)

The Cricket World Cup is insanely long. Cycling’s ‘grand tours’ are considered epic feats of endurance but the World Cup started in May, halfway through the Giro d’Italia, and finished in July, halfway through the Tour de France.

(Here’s a recap of the first week of this year’s Tour and here’s where you can get the next two weekly recaps emailed to you.)

The World Cup is simply too big to hold in your brain. Here are some of the things that happened.

Airborne blind backhand catches anyone?

Why fail to stop the ball once when you could fail to stop it four times?

Flooring an umpire while securing your hundred is maybe 50 per cent funny. Joel Wilson’s face in response to Jason Roy’s apology for said flooring was about 96 per cent funny.

Being South Africa captain at a Cricket World Cup is a very rubbish job.

And people say he had a bad tournament.

They’ll never, ever master facing him.

It seemed like he could do anything. But he couldn’t.

Timberrrrrr.

The run-out was pretty memorable. But the face. It was all in the face.

Shot!

Contrast with the Ben Stokes deflecto-non-run-out in the final.

Poor Umpire Dhamasena.

13. Sky letting Channel 4 broadcast the final

Hats off, because they didn’t have to. (There’s a petition to get more international cricket on free-to-air TV, by the way.)

Assuming no major developments before August 1, Now TV will probably be your best option for watching the Ashes, with highlights (at a civilised hour) on Channel 5.