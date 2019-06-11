Okay, your job’s pretty rubbish, but at least you’re not South Africa captain during a World Cup

Faf du Plessis (via ICC video)

Our absolute favourite Faf du Plessis fact is – and always will be – that he is a getting-hit-in-the-nuts specialist.

If that’s even a tiny element of an individual’s chosen career, it’s hard not to root for them at least just a little bit, no matter what your other allegiances.

Faf seems an okay sort and he doesn’t have it easy. Being South Africa captain doesn’t strike us as being an especially rewarding job at the best of times and ‘during a World Cup’ is rarely ‘the best of times’ to be a South Africa captain.

They’ve already lost three games and AB de Villiers has done his usual bit to try and destabilise things by saying he wanted to be The Centre of Attention and they wouldn’t let him.

Over at Cricket 365, we’re inviting you to imagine that you’re Faf du Plessis.

It’s a hell of an invitation, we know.