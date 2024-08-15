Conspicuous indifference to Dan Lawrence’s gyrations from a human being

2 minute read

If you’ve got a picture of an animal being conspicuously indifferent to cricket, please send it to king@kingcricket.co.uk.

Ged Ladd writes…

Daisy and I celebrated her release without charge from The Old Bailey (at the end of two weeks’ jury service, I hasten to add) by attending the Nell Mescal concert at Lord’s. The event included, perhaps as an afterthought, a London Spirit v Manchester Originals cricket match.

We decided to treat ourselves to Lord’s pavilion fare that afternoon/evening. The glazed ham baps with salad were excellent. I was too polite to photograph Daisy tucking in; Daisy had no such qualms photographing me.

Daisy also decided that King Cricket readers should see what a warm afternoon Ged Ladd post-bap power-nap looks like.

Quite unnecessary.

The Manchester Originals appeared to be doing synchronised warm ups to the rhythms of Nell Mescal’s performance. Not sure whether that really shows in Daisy’s image.

When we reported from last season’s The Hundred Final, we included a zoopraxiscope show reel of Daisy’s dance moves. At this match, at the sight of Dan Lawrence’s gyrations, I thought King Cricket readers might enjoy similar show reels…one over the wicket… the other round the wicket.

Just loop each of those reels at least three or four times per second and you will see Dan dancing. Or do I mean bowling? Anyway, it’ll be an unforgettable experience for you.

While I was making those animations, Daisy was being conspicuously indifferent to the cricket and to my activities.

Typical.

