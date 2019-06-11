City Cricket Battles HTML5 game

It’s City Cricket Battles, the online cricket game where you play as a team associated with an Indian city and it doesn’t have a franchise nickname!
Our only piece of advice is to play earlier than you think you should.
It’s City Cricket Battles, the online cricket game where you play as a team associated with an Indian city and it doesn’t have a franchise nickname!
Our only piece of advice is to play earlier than you think you should.
World Cup "content"
England's World Cup squad and strategy
Where you can catch highlights, plus the easiest (and cheapest) way to watch the World Cup live
Easy ways to follow this website
© 2019 King Cricket
Theme by Anders Noren — Up ↑
June 11, 2019 at 1:23 pm
5:00 a.m.? I’m often up by then.
3:30 a.m.? A bit early, even for me.
2:00 a.m. might be good for some – Sam will still be up, have just finished watching World Cup highlights at that hour.
Could you please be more specific as to precisely how early one should play this game, KC?
June 11, 2019 at 1:29 pm
Earlier.
June 11, 2019 at 3:11 pm
Ah.
June 11, 2019 at 3:56 pm
There has to be a point when a lot earlier becomes very late.
June 11, 2019 at 4:11 pm
Not if you go even earlier still. Then it’s early again.
June 11, 2019 at 5:32 pm
Ah
June 11, 2019 at 6:18 pm
Shit, I kept doing this and now I’m in the Mesozoic era. Help?
June 11, 2019 at 7:14 pm
Early or late?