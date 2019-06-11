City Cricket Battles HTML5 game

It’s City Cricket Battles, the online cricket game where you play as a team associated with an Indian city and it doesn’t have a franchise nickname!

Our only piece of advice is to play earlier than you think you should.

Similar deliveries:

  1. Howzat free online cricket game preview
  2. I Don’t Like Cricket, I Hate It – the city-based T20 edition
  3. A fun cricket game

June 11, 2019 / / 8 appeals

Cricket computer games | reviews, previews and downloads | PC, Xbox 360, PS2, PS3, Wii

Previous post
Was Jason Roy’s the greatest World Cup hundred celebration?
Next post
Okay, your job’s pretty rubbish, but at least you’re not South Africa captain during a World Cup

World Cup "content"


England's World Cup squad and strategy


Where you can catch highlights, plus the easiest (and cheapest) way to watch the World Cup live



Easy ways to follow this website


Get the email


On Twitter


On Facebook

8 Appeals

  1. Ged Ladd

    June 11, 2019 at 1:23 pm

    5:00 a.m.? I’m often up by then.

    3:30 a.m.? A bit early, even for me.

    2:00 a.m. might be good for some – Sam will still be up, have just finished watching World Cup highlights at that hour.

    Could you please be more specific as to precisely how early one should play this game, KC?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Recent Posts

About King Cricket

What we mostly seem to write about

Archives

Cricket history

T-shirts

t_shirt_ad.jpg

Regulars

Photographs on this site by Sarah Ansell

sarah_ansell.jpeg

Books

Games

© 2019 King Cricket

Theme by Anders NorenUp ↑