Jason Roy celebrates his hundred (via ICC video)

2019 Cricket World Cup, Game 12, Bangladesh v England

When Jason Roy reached his hundred against Bangladesh, he celebrated by ploughing into umpire Joel Wilson and knocking him flat on his arse.

This bout of slapstick almost certainly constitutes the all-time greatest World Cup hundred celebration. We know this for one simple reason: it was quite funny and we can’t immediately think of any other funny hundred celebrations at the World Cup and funny things are better than unfunny things.

Here’s a bit more detail on why it was funny (and therefore great).

1. After knocking Wilson over, it briefly looked like Roy was doing a Mortal Kombat style ‘flawless victory’ pose over Wilson’s prone body

2. After that, Roy went in for the hug

3. After the hug, Roy apologised and Wilson did the finest ‘your apology is not really accepted’ face that we’ve ever seen

The last one’s our favourite.

So, yes, undeniably a very funny incident, but if you for some inexplicable reason take issue with our conclusion and claim it wasn’t actually all that funny an incident at all, we can instantly disprove that.

Just look what Jason Roy’s collision with Joel Wilson managed to do.

Jason Roy’s hundred celebration made Trevor Bayliss move his face!

Trevor Bayliss did a recognisable facial expression!

(Eoin Morgan, who is very much learning the art of facial immobility from Bayliss at the minute, also did a face. Or possibly a yawn.)







