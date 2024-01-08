2 minute read

There’s too much cricket. You have to prioritise. Below is our month-by-month guide to the series and tournaments we’ll (most likely) be focusing on in the coming year.

Essentials?

It’s pretty widely accepted now that the cricket calendar is oversaturated. You can either sit back and take what comes each day, or you can prioritise and bookmark certain events and disregard others, allowing your level of interest to wax and wane.

We’ve found that the former approach only really saps our overall enthusiasm and appetite while bringing no particular upside. We’ve therefore come to favour the latter way of going about things in recent years. This calendar is a tool to help us stay on track with that.

You may well have different priorities. Fair enough. Good on you. These are ours.

The 2024 King Cricket Essentials Calendar

January to March

India v England, five Tests (men)

February to March

New Zealand v Australia, two Tests (men)

April to May

First seven rounds of the County Championship

Maybe a dash of IPL as there’s a T20 World Cup straight after

May

England v Pakistan, four T20s (men)

June

T20 World Cup (men)

July

England v West Indies, three Tests (men)

August

The Hundred (women)

August to September

England v Sri Lanka, three Tests (men)

September

Last two rounds of the County Championship

Also, just a note here to say that as they don’t lead into a Test series or either kind of World Cup, we consider England’s eight limited overs games against Australia decidedly non-essential.

September to October

T20 World Cup (women)

October to November

Pakistan v England, three Tests (men)

India v New Zealand, three Tests (men)

November to December

Australia v India, five Tests (men)

New Zealand v England, three Tests (men)

Thoughts

A few things stand out here.

(1) We’ve typed out the word ‘men’ a lot. At the time of writing, we don’t believe there’s a single women’s Test match scheduled. (Update: Thanks to Ged for reminding us there is actually an Australia v South Africa Test in February, which we now remember spotting and excluding in favour of England matches later in the year that we later learned did not actually exist.)

(2) England are playing quite a lot of Test cricket this year, particularly in what cricket people for some reason these days call “the back end of the year” and which we call “the second half of the year”.

(3) Yes, The Hundred is on there. It rather passed us by last year, but there is nothing else on at that time. The women’s competition also measures up as a significant event given the relative paucity of international cricket, so that’s where we’ll most likely train our gaze.

We’ve stuck this page in the site’s main navigation so that everyone knows what to expect from the site in the year ahead.