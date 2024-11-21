King Cricket Test tour SPECIAL OFFERS

3 minute read

Obviously we’ll be covering England’s Test tour of New Zealand and India’s of Australia whether you buy us a pint or not… but hey, we wouldn’t say no…

Sorry about all the Patreon-related posting of late. We’ll get back to the actual cricket after this one, we promise. We just want to highlight a new thing.

Cricket has many teams, many tours and many formats and it is pretty obvious that not all of us care about all of them. Even within the seemingly narrow readership of this website, no-one agrees. Much as we’d like to think you all hang on every word we write, we grumpily acknowledge that quite often many of you don’t give a flying full toss about some of the topics we cover.

That’s a bit of a hurdle when it comes to asking for ongoing Patreon funding. Why would you make a monthly pledge when we’re likely to spend so much of the time you’d be funding writing about the County Championship or the T20 World Cup or David Lloyd’s unoccupied hand?

We’re therefore trialling one-off payments for particular tours or tournaments, so that you can specifically fund us for a thing you’re interested in and not for all that other crap.

We’re starting with two tours:

India’s five-Test tour of Australia, which gets underway this week England’s three-Test tour of New Zealand, which gets underway with a tour match this weekend

Pricing: roughly one pint

We’d like to invite you to buy us a pint for covering one or other of these tours (or you can even go wild and fund us for both).

The price for the England tour is our best guess at what we think is a reasonable price for a pint in New Zealand (£4.60 – which is roughly 10 NZD).

The price for the India tour was going to be the equivalent for Australia, but the research all got a bit confusing so in the end we just went with 10 AUD (£5.15).

Unless there’s an unprecedented rush at the e-bar, we won’t actually be doing anything different content-wise. Pint-buyers will however gain access to a hastily-generated AI image relating to the special offer in question, because apparently you can’t sell a ‘digital product’ on Patreon without offering a downloadable thing. (Actually, in each case you’ll get two such images, because we struggled to settle on favourites. It’s also worth pointing out that all monthly Patreon backers will automatically get access to these images by default.)

If there’s any interest in these one-off pint payments, we’ll probably do it again for future tours, series and tournaments. It won’t be dead often though. And it’ll only be for stuff we’d be covering anyway.

