If you’d like to chip in to support King Cricket, you can (please do)

Some weeks we publish quite a bit here on King Cricket and other weeks not so much. The drier weeks are the unhappy by-product of needing to write things for other people so that we can earn a living.

The quiet weeks nag away at us though, so we’ve set up a Patreon crowdfunding page in the hope that a few people will chip in and we’ll be able to devote more time to the site and less to other people.

Here’s our Patreon page.

The important thing to note about Patreon is that it’s a *monthly* payment, not a one-off. (Another thing to note is that Patreon will tack on VAT.)

There are three King Cricket funding tiers (plus two nonsense tiers for sponsors that’ll never be needed, so let’s not even mention them). The amounts are just starting points. You can choose to pledge whatever you want.

The three tiers are:

The $1 option

The $3.38 ‘buy us a pint’ option

The $10 ‘Honorific’ option

That last one buys the right to call yourself ‘Sir’ or ‘Dame’ in the comments section (but only if you want to).

If you’d like to pledge, it’s very easy. Pick a monthly amount, set up the payments in Patreon – and that’s it.

Our initial goal is to nurdle our way to a Collingwoodesque half century of patrons.

Longer term, we’re really keen to raise our bat for 100 patrons, at which point we’ll commit to doing at least one 1,000-word feature each month. The kind of stuff you could expect would range from the recent piece about Ben Stokes, Jack Leach and the Headingley Test to that one about what it’s like to be Virat Kohli.

You can pledge to support King Cricket here.

Huge, Dwayne Leverock-sized thanks in advance to anyone who does so. You’re helping sustain an independent website for all of our readers.