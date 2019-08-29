If you’d like to chip in to support King Cricket, you can (please do)

Some weeks we publish quite a bit here on King Cricket and other weeks not so much. The drier weeks are the unhappy by-product of needing to write things for other people so that we can earn a living.

The quiet weeks nag away at us though, so we’ve set up a Patreon crowdfunding page in the hope that a few people will chip in and we’ll be able to devote more time to the site and less to other people.

Here’s our Patreon page.

The important thing to note about Patreon is that it’s a *monthly* payment, not a one-off. (Another thing to note is that Patreon will tack on VAT.)

There are three King Cricket funding tiers (plus two nonsense tiers for sponsors that’ll never be needed, so let’s not even mention them). The amounts are just starting points. You can choose to pledge whatever you want.

The three tiers are:

  • The $1 option
  • The $3.38 ‘buy us a pint’ option
  • The $10 ‘Honorific’ option

That last one buys the right to call yourself ‘Sir’ or ‘Dame’ in the comments section (but only if you want to).

If you’d like to pledge, it’s very easy. Pick a monthly amount, set up the payments in Patreon – and that’s it.

Our initial goal is to nurdle our way to a Collingwoodesque half century of patrons.

Longer term, we’re really keen to raise our bat for 100 patrons, at which point we’ll commit to doing at least one 1,000-word feature each month. The kind of stuff you could expect would range from the recent piece about Ben Stokes, Jack Leach and the Headingley Test to that one about what it’s like to be Virat Kohli.

You can pledge to support King Cricket here.

Huge, Dwayne Leverock-sized thanks in advance to anyone who does so. You’re helping sustain an independent website for all of our readers.

August 29, 2019

  1. Deep Cower

    August 29, 2019 at 8:50 am

    Done. I hope you reach the century (and double, and triple etc.) with a Sehwagian flourish.

  2. Gareth

    August 29, 2019 at 9:27 am

    Good luck KC.

    A recent recurring theme in your comments beneath your posts is that you seem shocked that people appreciate and value your writing so I’ll say this, hoping I speak for more than just myself. The way you combine your generally wry outlook, familiarity with random bits of pop culture, very deep knowledge of cricket, and random stuff about rodents etc is a potent mix indeed. When you hit top gear you are very, very funny indeed, as well as (and often simultaneously) very deep. Hell, sometimes, you verge on being moving. Plus, on top of all this, a reader gets the huge bonus of the comments section, which is always entertaining, and sometimes transcends that – especially when the regulars get on a roll.

    So yeah, basically, don’t have any doubts, you provide a highly valued service to a lot of us I’m sure. Thanks for doing it! I hope you make a decent sum from this. You deserve it after all the hours you’ve put in over the years, even if it is just basically your hobby.

    • King Cricket (Post author)

      August 29, 2019 at 10:15 am

      That’s super-kind Gareth. It genuinely means a lot.

      That’s probably the nicest thing about the crowdfunding too. Every time someone pledges, it’s the opposite of the normal experience of being a freelance writer, which basically amounts to multiple different ways of being told that you aren’t worth a great deal.

  3. King Cricket (Post author)

    August 29, 2019 at 11:31 am

    A needless update at what is hopefully still a relatively early phase of our innings.

    We are at this moment 14 not out.

    When compared to England batting averages, that is more than Steve Harmison and on a par with Phil Defreitas.

    We’re confident we can get past Derek Pringle and Robert Croft before lunch.

  4. Ne

    August 29, 2019 at 11:39 am

    $3.38 (£2.77) for a pint? Did you move?

