The ridiculous, ridiculous, ridiculous third Test

We’ve got one or two things to say about the third Test. Specifically, we’re going to do a bit about Jack Leach and rather a lot more about the drama of Test cricket.
Until those articles are with you, here’s the latest edition of the Ridiculous Ashes thing that we do with Dan Liebke (who went to every day of the Test).
August 27, 2019 at 1:18 pm
I really enjoyed this one, so I gave it an ‘indifferent’.
August 27, 2019 at 2:57 pm
I am ‘Excited’! Not least to see what further ridiculousness will be served up on days 3 & 4 at Old Trafford (did I mention that I shall be there?!)
August 27, 2019 at 1:56 pm
Hello, I’ve written a poem about the cricket
https://bit.ly/2Lb7C0d
August 27, 2019 at 2:54 pm
Nice work. Very evocative! Thanks.
August 27, 2019 at 2:18 pm
When was the last time England won a test without getting bowled out for under 100 in the first innings.
Actually when did England last win a Test without being bowled out in the first innings and without me being there at the denouement?
Not this summer
August 27, 2019 at 2:22 pm
Could we encourage you to attend days one and two in the future?
August 27, 2019 at 2:31 pm
I will be at Old Trafford for the first day. I suppose if England win it on the first day they will almost certainly have been bowled out for less than 100 on the way.
August 27, 2019 at 3:09 pm
Stokes’ (Stokes’s?) innings was truly something to behold. A masterclass of Boycottian digging in, a bit of ODI fun somewhere in the middle, and a T20 bonanza that might just make Chris Gayle blush.
One local brewpub in my area of Massachusetts had an English Bitter on tap. Many were consumed as I celebrated – not that anyone else knew I was celebrating or why. Alas.