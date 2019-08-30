In praise of Jack Leach, England’s finest number 11 batsman

Ben Stokes being visibly blown away by Jack Leach’s brilliance (via YouTube)

No batsman can do it without the other guy. At Headingley, the other guy was Jack Leach.

Over at Cricket 365 we’re talking about Newt from Aliens and asking whether Leach is already England’s greatest number 11 batsman.

August 30, 2019

8 Appeals

  1. deiseach

    August 30, 2019 at 11:22 am

    I said it on the Graun (and got a snotty reply along the lines of ‘smart people like me invest in Test cricket’) that one of the things that made it special is that someone who understood top-level sport but had never seen any cricket could have looked at what was going on and, despite the complexity of cricket, understood it instantly. You’d know exactly what each side was trying to accomplish. The pitcher who couldn’t hit water if he fell out of a boat trying to get on base so the guy after him can hit the home run. The full-back donning the gloves after the goalie has been sent off. The prop caught out of position and expected to tackle the rampaging winger. It was sport at its most visceral, and Leach was at the heart of it.

  2. Robb

    August 30, 2019 at 1:21 pm

    I was at a local cricket game in Manchester (Stand CC vs…someone, I forget who) when Jimmy was smashing India for 81. My brother in law and I would get the occasional update when we went for pints:
    “What did Jimmy get out for?”
    “He’s still going mate”
    “Huh. Fancy that.”
    I stole a pint glass that day that has grooves for 4 fingers and a thumb. Best theft of my life to date. Sorry if anyone here is from Stand CC, I’ll send a couple quid along some day for the glass.

    • A P Webster

      August 30, 2019 at 1:27 pm

      Was it a Holt’s beer glass? I think they used to do them with the grooves. It’s a good design.

      • King Cricket (Post author)

        August 30, 2019 at 2:39 pm

        No, not Holt’s. Nngh, nngh. Come on brain…

      • King Cricket (Post author)

        August 30, 2019 at 2:39 pm

        JW Lees!

      • A P Webster

        August 30, 2019 at 2:41 pm

        Of course it was JW Lees – I’ve had several pints from such a receptacle in Rain Bar.

      • Ged

        August 30, 2019 at 3:13 pm

        Is JW Lees related to that Lees bloke who opened the batting for Yorkshire and was going to be the next Strauss/Cook at one time? What in the name of Hameed happened to him?

      • Robb

        August 30, 2019 at 3:19 pm

        Yup JW Lees! A decent pint of bitter, though it was that nitro carbonated type rather than cask conditioned.
        I have a Holt’s glass too, though not pilfered by my own hand. Please no one let Boris know that a tourist/pseudo-immigrant (I was over there for uni) was running rampant taking pub glasses.

