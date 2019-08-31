An update on the King Cricket Patreon campaign

Huge thanks to everyone who became a patron of King Cricket after we launched our crowdfunder a couple of days ago. We’re hugely appreciative and we already consider the campaign a success.

At the time of writing, we’re stuck on 49 patrons. However, we’ve every confidence that we’ll find a quick single at some point in the next couple of sessions and get to raise our bat.

That’ll mean we’ve hit our first ‘goal’ of nurdling our way to a Collingwoodesque half century. Our second goal is 100 patrons, at which point we’ve promised we’ll do at least one 1,000-word feature a month.

That feels a way off at the minute, but it doesn’t feel totally beyond the realms of possibility in the long-term.

Success is relative. We’ve not raised a life-changing sum. At the same time the money is, with no exaggeration at all, the most pleasing we’ve ever earned by quite some distance.

The funding should help us up our game a little. We aren’t saying our good weeks will become any better, but hopefully our shit weeks will be a little less shit. Or at least a little less frequent.

Thanks to everyone. Thanks to the $1 patrons, and thanks to the $10 patrons, and thanks to all those patrons who bought us a pint (which was most of you). Thanks too to all the people who haven’t become patrons but who’ve at some point or another recommended one of our articles to a friend. We appreciate that in much the same way.

You can become a King Cricket patron here.