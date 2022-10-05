The 2013 Ridiculous Ashes

< 1 minute read

We do a podcast with Dan Liebke in which we revisit the funnier moments of historic Ashes series. It’s called The Ridiculous Ashes and the latest series, focusing on England’s memorable 2013 win, is now underway. Have a listen! (Or don’t, if you’re busy. It’s not going to be significantly life-changing or anything.)

The 2013 Ashes is of course not to be confused with the 2013/14 series, which we’ve already done. This is the one in England that began with Stuart Broad not walking and Australia’s surprise spin pick launching a load of Agar bombs after coming in at number 11.

Those events are pretty central to episode one, which our Patreon backers may already have heard after we gave them early access to it a couple of months back. It’s got Pat Cummins, Australia Test captain, in it too, having his say on the ridiculousness of the match.

Pat Actual Cummins.

We’ll add embeds of all the episodes further down the page, as and when they go live.

You can also subscribe through whatever podcasting thing you use.

Here are links to previous series of the Ridiculous Ashes.

Episode 1

First up, it’s Trent Bridge for a showdown between two of the most ridiculous moments in Ashes history – Ashton Agar’s 98 and Stuart Broad not walking. A colossal match-up so absurd we need Pat Cummins to drop in and help us sort it out. Which he does.

Subscribe to the King Cricket email to get hectored again whenever future episodes appear.