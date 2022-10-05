The 2013 Ridiculous Ashes

We do a podcast with Dan Liebke in which we revisit the funnier moments of historic Ashes series. It’s called The Ridiculous Ashes and the latest series, focusing on England’s memorable 2013 win, is now underway. Have a listen! (Or don’t, if you’re busy. It’s not going to be significantly life-changing or anything.)
The 2013 Ashes is of course not to be confused with the 2013/14 series, which we’ve already done. This is the one in England that began with Stuart Broad not walking and Australia’s surprise spin pick launching a load of Agar bombs after coming in at number 11.
Those events are pretty central to episode one, which our Patreon backers may already have heard after we gave them early access to it a couple of months back. It’s got Pat Cummins, Australia Test captain, in it too, having his say on the ridiculousness of the match.
Pat Actual Cummins.
We’ll add embeds of all the episodes further down the page, as and when they go live.
You can also subscribe through whatever podcasting thing you use.
Here are links to previous series of the Ridiculous Ashes.
Episode 1
First up, it’s Trent Bridge for a showdown between two of the most ridiculous moments in Ashes history – Ashton Agar’s 98 and Stuart Broad not walking. A colossal match-up so absurd we need Pat Cummins to drop in and help us sort it out. Which he does.
How do you know? From the myriad possibilities, the infinite twists and turns of causality, how do you know that listening to this podcast won’t be life changing? As I write this, a small plane has just crashed onto the shed I was intending to go to, and I haven’t even listened to it yet. From my window I can see a large boulder that is delicately balanced on an outcrop. The breeze is picking up – should I go and have a closer look, or listen to the podcast?
There’s a locked box in my office that says “Caution, Poison-Laced Podcast-Related Radioactive Decay Detector” on the lid. I thought I could hear some meowing from inside yesterday, but today it is silent. Any thoughts?
Honestly think things will pan out much the same whichever of those options you take.
Things have a tendency to work themselves out, which is why everything is so uniformly excellent for absolutely everybody in the world.
Bert is quite right, KC. I listened to the podcast weeks ago and it is quite possible that my life would have turned out very differently (or ended) in the interim had I done something else instead.
Don’t mess with chaos & complexity, KC, they can metaphorically bite you on the bum.
That’s a harrowing tale, Ged. You were very lucky. It must have put everything into perspective, made you appreciate what you’ve got. The alternative doesn’t bear thinking about.