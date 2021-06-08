The 2013/14 Ridiculous Ashes

We’ve done series two of The Ridiculous Ashes Podcast with Dan Liebke. It’s about the 2013/14 Ashes and we’ll add the episodes below as they go out each week.

If you don’t already know, the Ridiculous Ashes is an alternative trophy awarded to the side that produced the most hilarious and absurd cricket across an Ashes series. We first did it as a written thing over at Cricket 365 for the 2019 series and then we went back and covered the 1997 Ridiculous Ashes as a podcast.

The 2013/14 Ashes was truly ridiculous. We’d argue that even its mere existence was ridiculous, as it arrived mere weeks after the 2013 Ashes. (We cover that a fair bit in episode one.) As the series wears on, you’ll hear about freakish sixes, inexplicable leaves and slapstick run-outs with plenty of contributions from those twin titans of ridiculous cricket, Stuart Broad and Shane Watson. We even throw in the odd statistical anomaly. (Well, Dan does.)

You’ll find embeds of the episodes in Series 2 below.

You can also subscribe through whatever podcasting thing you use.

Episode 1

The Ridiculous Ashes podcast returns to cover the existentially ridiculous 2013/14 Ashes. First up, it’s the Gabba Test, in which Dan and Alex discuss 27-year-old English medium pacers, needless arm-breaking threats, the absent parts of Michael Slater’s brain and much more.

More to follow.