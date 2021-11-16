We’re doing another series of The Ridiculous Ashes, the podcast we do with Dan Liebke in which we revisit the funnier moments of historic Ashes series and decide which side made the more significant comedy contribution. A few people have previously been put off by the fact that Series 1 (1997) and Series 2 (2013/14) both focused on England defeats. Hopefully some of those people will be willing to give the 2009 Ridiculous Ashes a go.

As you may or may not remember, the first Test of the series was pretty ridiculous. It was the one where James Anderson and Monty Panesar batted out a draw.

Episode 1

First up, we’re off to Cardiff where Dan and Alex discuss era-defining Haustralians, throatward defensives and the match-saving heroics of Monty Panesar, James Anderson and Bilal Shafayat.

