The 1981 Ridiculous Ashes

After losing out to the BBC and The Independent after being shortlisted in two categories of the Sports Podcast Awards earlier this year, ourself and Dan Liebke have dusted ourselves down and climbed back on our (pantomime) horse for another series of the Ridiculous Ashes. This time around we’ve gone all the way back to 1981 because no-one’s ever thought to talk about the 1981 Ashes before.

We’re presuming you know the premise of the Ridiculous Ashes by now. If not, it’s about scoring the silliest moments delivered by each side in each Test to arrive at a ‘ridiculous’ winner for each match and eventually the series as a whole.

With Ian Botham, Bob Willis, Dennis Lillee et al, the 1981 Ashes should offer rich pickings. In fact despite the way it’s usually billed, it was actually a real ensemble performance. Halfway down the cast list and you’re still wading through A-list ridiculous stars like Geoff Boycott and Mike Gatting.

We’ll add embeds of all the episodes further down the page, as and when they go live.

And here are links to the previous series of the Ridiculous Ashes.

Episode 1

First up, it’s Trent Bridge, where Alex and Dan discuss two-men bowling attacks, the sad decline of ferrets as a commentary descriptor, and Ian Botham being dreadful at everything.

