The BBC wants you to vote against us

2 minute read

The BBC again finds itself mired in conflict after asking people to vote for its cricket podcasts instead of our one. We’re on the shortlist too, you know. How about a bit of balance and fairness?

It’s been a turbulent time for the Beeb. First the leader of the world’s largest democracy attacked it for a bunch of stuff it said. Then a month or so later it attacked Gary Lineker for something he said.

And now it’s shamelessly pushing its own podcasts for awards over The Ridiculous Ashes. What happened to that famed impartiality?

This is just naked self interest, pure and simple.

The Sports Podcast Awards’ Best Cricket Podcast category has 12 nominations. As well as the two BBC ones, The Ridiculous Ashes is up against the Telegraph, Wisden and Simon Hughes, as well as friends of the site, Adam and Geoff.

We don’t want to prematurely sink to “it’s an honour just to be shortlisted” but it’s decided by a public vote. We can see that the sickeningly biased TMS tweet has been viewed 100,000 times, so we’re not awash with confidence. Please go and vote for us anyway though so that we don’t come last.

The Ridiculous Ashes is also one of eight shortlisted in the Best Sports Comedy Podcast category. We have only one BBC rival in this category.

It’s great to be shortlisted. Double great, even. Voting closes in the middle of next month.

About The Ridiculous Ashes

Together with Dan Liebke, we revisit historic Ashes series and try and work out which team was the more ridiculous – England or Australia.

Each episode covers a single Test. We nominate three ridiculous moments from England; Dan nominates three ridiculous moments from Australia; and then we pick out our top three, allocate points, and whichever nation gets most points wins that ridiculous Test match.

We’ve done four series so far. Pat Cummins had a cameo in the most recent one.