The Ridiculous Ashes is now a podcast

Do you remember the Ridiculous Ashes? It was a thing we did with Dan Liebke over at Cricket 365 for the 2019 series. It’s an alternative trophy that is awarded to the side that produces the most hilarious and absurd cricket across an Ashes series. Just to let you all know, we’re doing it as a podcast now.

Obviously there isn’t an Ashes going on at the minute, but that’s okay because there have been a great many Ashes series for which we haven’t yet determined a Ridiculous Ashes victor. This means we can go retro, which is very exciting indeed.

We’ve started with the 1997 Ashes. The first episode, which covers the first Test, features Nasser Hussain’s double hundred, Captain Tubby, Mark Ealham, runners, Carter USM’s tour manager, a first visit to Hindsight Corner and plenty more.

We’d not done a podcast in a long time when we recorded this, so we were feeling our way a bit. Dan’s more of a veteran though so he held it all together.

Episodes in this first series will go out weekly and then at some point down the line we’ll do a second series.

We’ll flag each episode here, but please subscribe through whatever podcasting thing you use and also leave us what Dan unfailingly describes as, “your honest five-star reviews.”