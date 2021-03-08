Which ridiculous Ashes series should we cover next?

As we’re sure you’re aware, the Ridiculous Ashes – the parallel England v Australia competition we first ran over at Cricket 365 for the 2019 series – is now a podcast. Series 1 was about the 1997 Ashes and we thought you’d like a say on which series we cover next.

For those that don’t know, the Ridiculous Ashes is an alternative trophy that is awarded to the side that produces the most hilarious and absurd cricket across a given Ashes series.

We do it with Aussie writer, Dan Liebke. He nominates Aussie ridiculousness and we pick out English ridiculousness and then we decide which team came out on top. We do an episode for each Test and then the series as a whole is decided by the Test results, in much the same way as a normal Ashes.

It was a bit of a voyage into the unknown doing the first episode, but we’ve settled in a bit now.

We thought we’d do a more recent series next and we’ve nominated three for a Twitter poll.

POLL: Which of these three Ashes series would you like us to cover next, ridiculousness-wise? #poll — The Ridiculous Ashes Podcast (@RidiculousAshes) March 8, 2021

If you want to vote and can’t, feel free to leave a comment below and we’ll factor your view in if the results are close.

We wouldn’t worry about it too much though. We’re hoping to get to all of these series in time.