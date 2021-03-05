The Rishabh Pant campaign for longer Test series

Here’s a thing we noticed about Rishabh Pant. He’s terrible in adverts. Now here’s another thing we noticed about Rishabh Pant.

In 2018, Pant made 114 in the fifth and final Test at the Oval.

In 2019, he made 159 not out in the fourth and final Test at the SCG.

At the start of the year, he made a match-winning final innings 89 not out in the fourth and final Test at the Gabba. (Here’s a bit more about that match.)

Today, he hit 101 in the fourth and final Test in Ahmedabad.

You see what they have in common?

Another common feature of these innings is that Pant goes about his business with more glee than Mr Radison. (What the hell are ‘regionals’?)

Here he is reverse-scooping Jimmy Anderson, shortly after England took the new ball.

Even Jimmy enjoyed this one, reacting to it with this rather artful downturned-mouth-which-is-actually-a-wry-smile expression.

Quite the face, that one. We didn’t realise it was actually possible to shape your mouth like Beaker from the Muppets and also be smiling, but apparently it is.

Underlining how fun that shot was, Jimmy then looked entirely nonplussed when Pant slapped him straight to Joe Root at midwicket.

What we’re saying here is this. If you enjoy Rishabh Pant’s batting, you enjoy fun. And if you enjoy fun, you must surely be keen to see more four- and five-Test series because that means seeing more of Rishabh Pant at his best.

Those crappy two-Test series are like eating your starter before getting kicked out of the restaurant. Rishabh Pant knows this and that’s why he keeps saving his best for last.

