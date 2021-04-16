Get ready for a ridiculous fucken Ashes

Last month we asked which series we should cover next on our Ridiculous Ashes podcast. The results are in. (The results were in a month ago.) We’re going to be doing the 2013/14 series.

We nominated 2009 and 2013 as the other possibilities and for a long time the three were running neck and neck and neck. But in the end, the results were clear, 2013/14 got 36.5% of the vote, ahead of 2013 with 31.9%.

POLL: Which of these three Ashes series would you like us to cover next, ridiculousness-wise? #poll — The Ridiculous Ashes Podcast (@RidiculousAshes) March 8, 2021

There will be England fans who are less than happy with this outcome, but the whole point of the Ridiculous Ashes is that it is about taking joy in those aspects of cricket that are less immediately obvious than the result. It’s fun to go back and revisit matches with a fresh eye and without the bowel-shredding anxiety about how your team will perform.

It’ll be great. Honest.

Series two of the Ridiculous Ashes will go out ‘at some point’. (You can quote us on that.)

