Regulars

Pigeons being conspicuously indifferent to an England v Ireland Test match

Posted by
2 minute read

If you’ve got a picture of an animal being conspicuously indifferent to cricket, please send it to king@kingcricket.co.uk.

Last summer, Doctor Alexander Snoddie, one of the Doctors of Leamington, initiated correspondence with regular King Cricket contributor Ged Ladd…

Snoddie: Delighted to bump into you in the jacks… and [Daisy] too, patiently waiting outside the jacks…

… I suppose this is too poor to be sent to King Cricket for the ‘Animals totally disregarding cricket’ section [sic]: two pigeons eating the seeds sown by Karl McDermott [Lord’s Head Groundsman] whilst the substitute [Dan Lawrence] guards the covers, with Ireland in full flow on Day 3…

…you may need a bit of zoom…

Ged: We have the technology, but can you send me a better-quality copy of that image? The version you sent me is about one pixel per pigeon. Also, can you supply a few more words to support your (self-admittedly poor) visuals? Was the indifference simply about eating rather than observing cricket, or were the pigeons “giving cricket the bird” even when not eating?

Snoddie: I think I have been too clever by a quarter… don’t understand tech… nor pigeon behaviour… I’m not Doctor Doolittle… best pass on to cricket square pastures new.

Ged: Understood, but, undeterred. I have sent your picture to deep learning image generating tool DALL-E, instructing it thus: “The two pigeons to the left and right of the nearest person should be larger, more prominent and be looking away from all the people”.

Here is the result.

Snoddie: Hold the front page, King Cricket, we’ve got a scoop for you!

DON'T BE LIKE GATT!

Mike Gatting wasn't receiving the King Cricket email when he dropped that ludicrously easy chance against India in 1993.

Coincidence?

Why risk it when it's so easy to sign up?

Similar deliveries:

Default ThumbnailLeo being conspicuously indifferent to tickets to Ireland’s first men’s Test match Default ThumbnailA pigeon being conspicuously indifferent to Rob Key Default ThumbnailStrauss being conspicuously indifferent to Strauss’s selection ahead of Owais Shah for England’s final warm-up match before the first Test against New Zealand

3 comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.