What’s new? | an England v Pakistan T20 series recap

2 minute read

It was an excellent and valuable bit of fine-tuning for both sides. England and Pakistan will enter the T20 World Cup with very clear ideas how to pass the time if any of their games are rained off.

1st T20

Abandoned without a ball bowled. Poker may or may not have been ditched in favour of charades. Charades may or may not have been ditched in favour of hide and seek.

2nd T20

Some lad called Jos Buttler played the match-winning innings. Not sure anyone learned anything other than that Jofra Archer can successfully get through four overs again.

3rd T20

Abandoned without a ball bowled. Most players hit their daily screen time limits. Moeen Ali may or may not have won England’s Boggle tournament.

4th T20

Another wildly informative excursion. After almost a year experimenting with opening partnerships that weren’t Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam, Pakistan have concluded that actually their best chance of success at the T20 World Cup is to have Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam opening the batting and making roughly 75% of the team’s runs.

If that feels a bit ‘all eggs in one basket’ run-scoring-wise – particularly given their sometimes less than electric scoring rates early on – then at least there’s eggs and at least there’s a basket.

Rizwan will probably find himself keeping again before too long as well after Azam Khan showcased his obvious expertise with butter and pans, applying the former to his fingers and turning his hands into the latter.

Reading the room and finding it to be a room they’d read before, England invited Adil Rashid to derail the Pakistan innings – so no wild new innovations there either.

Conclusion

A good series for firming up ‘role clarity’ and also for board games.

Further reading: England’s T20 World Cup squad: 20-something v 30-something head-to-heads

Future reading: Get our email