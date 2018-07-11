Leo being conspicuously indifferent to tickets to Ireland’s first men’s Test match

Chuck says that Leo’s indifferent to everything except food.

The tickets were used for this match.

If you’ve got a picture of an animal being conspicuously indifferent to cricket, send it to king@kingcricket.co.uk.

July 11, 2018

3 Appeals

  1. Balladeer

    July 11, 2018 at 7:16 pm

    ‘Chuck says that Leo’s indifferent to everything except food.’

    That certainly does sound like a cat!

  2. Ged

    July 11, 2018 at 10:39 pm

    Is that a black and white cat, Chuck?

    It certainly looks that way from where I am sitting.

    • Chuck

      July 12, 2018 at 1:06 pm

      It is, Ged.

      Leo (short for Leonardo) has four white socks and a white knecktie. He’s a very good looking cat.

      His brother Raph (short for Raphael) is all black and was so indifferent to the tickets he refused to be photographed at all. He’s a good looking cat too, mind, even if I do say so myself.

      We rescued them from a shelter but I only mention that to let you know that, thankfully, their other brothers, Donatello and Michaelangelo, were already spoken for, otherwise I’d probably have been emotionally blackmailed in to adopting all four.

      All five, actually. They also had a sister, whose name I presume I don’t have to highlight on these pages, as it is surely obvious already, based on the above naming convention.

