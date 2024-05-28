We’re mostly talking about Jordan Cox v Kent this week

2 minute read

The County Championship enters its first hiatus with not much in it at the top after Essex won by an innings and Surrey lost by an innings. Third-placed Somerset also lost by an innings, weirdly.

What happened with Surrey then?

Dunno really. Despite the fact everyone in their top six has played for England, they were bowled out for 127 on a pitch Hampshire then made 608-6 on.

Had it massively flattened out? When Surrey then fell to 148-9, the answer appeared to be no. Although number 11 Dan Worrall then top-scored with 48, so maybe yes?

Hampshire’s spinnners – Liam Dawson and the magnificently named Felix Organ – accounted for 12 of the wickets. Surrey’s spinner, Cameron Steel – who was the leading wicket-taker in the early stages of the season – took 0-161.

What happened with Essex then?

The most striking contribution came from Jordan Cox, who made 207.

Cox has played two games against former county Kent since moving in the off season. He started with a fifty, then made a hundred and has now added a double. The quadruple seems a certainty if Kent don’t manage to avoid it by being relegated.

Fortunately for them, it looks like they will.

What happened with Somerset then?

Eight wickets for bugger-all from Ben Stokes. And while he was dismissed for a duck, it didn’t really matter because Durham have invested in one of those South Africa-born run machines. David Bedingham has scored 795 runs at 88.33 so far this season.

What happened with Haseeb Hameed then?

Nottinghamshire bowled Worcestershire out for 80 and then Haseeb Hameed made 100 on his own. (Well, you know, not on his own – he batted in partnership with several team-mates, as is the convention in this sport.)

There was quite a lot of rain though so the match ended in a draw.

> Can Haseeb Hameed avoid diversions?

Table news

The ECB have corrected that peculiar formatting so we can reproduce their version of the table again.

It’s time for four-sevenths of the T20 Blast next.

The County Championship will then return for a weird two-round salvo from June 23. The first of those will probably be overshadowed by the T20 World Cup. However, we might say something about the second one if we aren’t feeling a bit burnt-out by then.

More on this in the King Cricket Essentials Calendar, the month-by-month guide to the series and tournaments we’ll (most likely) be focusing on this year.

