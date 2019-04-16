Are we talking about Haseeb Hameed or Jack Leach this week?

Haseeb Hameed (via YouTube)

This is very difficult to answer. You might want to talk about both, but let’s imagine that we’ve only got one pint’s worth of time because we really should get back early because odds are we’re going to get woken up at about 5am, and yes, we could have another, but honestly it’s just not worth it.

In that precise scenario, who do we talk about?

Haseeb Hameed made a hundred, but then again it was only his first hundred in three years so not really all that important in the grand scheme of things. But then again-again, it was his first hundred in three years and Hameed has, at times, looked like what some people like to refer to as ‘the real deal’.

Jack Leach, for his part, took 6-36 in April and made his team win a cricket match.

Haseeb Hameed

Say what you like about the lad, he defies expectations.

Back in 2016, England threw down the gauntlet of lumens to see how the opener would react when exposed to its peculiar glovey glare.

Hameed responded very well, so they asked him to play Test cricket to see what would happen. What happened was he chugged along defensively and people called him Baby Boycott.

In his second innings, Baby Boycott hit a six and everyone wondered whether it was maybe time to get a wider selection of pigeonholes.

By the end of his debut series, Hameed had two fifties, an average of over 40, a long and glittering Test career ahead of him and a broken finger or thumb. (We can’t remember which and can’t be bothered checking. We think it was a thumb.)

Reinforcing his contempt for expectations, Hameed then scored no runs for several years. Now, with many people losing faith, he’s scoring runs again.

Jack Leach

Say what you like about the lad, he defies expectations.

Jack Leach is a spin bowler who averages 25 in first-class cricket and still doesn’t get picked for England very often. Jack Leach averages 24 for England.

Jack Leach is a man who takes cheap wickets at ‘Ciderabad’ where the pitches are somehow both spin-friendly and completely flat.

Jack Leach took 6-36 at Trent Bridge in April.

In April.

Jack Leach bowls in glasses.

So who are we talking about?

Strikes us that if we’re talking about batsmen making hundreds and spinners taking wickets in April, then maybe this year’s batch of balls isn’t quite so dibbly-dobbly as the last few years.

So let’s talk balls.