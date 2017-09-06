Haseeb Hameed might carry his bat

England are still very much in the market for a Test opener, you feel. Mark Stoneman is making a fist of things, but they’d quite like another top order batsman or two to take to Australia.
At the time of writing, Lancashire are four wickets down but Haseeb Hameed is still holding firm. We wouldn’t bet against him carrying his bat – although neither would we put much money on him breaching 20 even if he manages it.
When Shivnarine Chanderpaul makes 23 of the runs in a 24-run partnership, you can be fairly certain that the guy at the other end hasn’t really been looking to impose himself on the bowlers.
Doubtless this is the right approach though. Haseeb Hameed is not a blocker, so if he’s playing that way then it’s surely for very good reason.
September 6, 2017 at 2:48 pm
11 from 93 balls as I write… a strike rate of 11… Great stuff.
September 6, 2017 at 2:52 pm
11 off 99…
September 6, 2017 at 2:56 pm
He’s done it!
Hameed delivers breathtaking 11-run hundred.
September 6, 2017 at 3:20 pm
Chris Gayle-esque: http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/cricket/scorecard/ECKO41852
September 6, 2017 at 5:06 pm
He’s got the measure of the bowling now and is just smashing it all over the place.
59 (200)
September 6, 2017 at 4:37 pm
Not sure if someone has already said this, but To-Ro-Jo (in) Fo’ Wo'(akes).