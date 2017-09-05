With the Ashes decided, England and Australia will look to determine which has the better ODI second XI

England and Australia fans who enjoy answering the question “so why isn’t this the Ashes then?” will be delighted to hear that the two sides are going to do that thing where they follow the Test series with five don’t-give-a-toss one-day matches six months later in the other country.
The news comes as part of the ECB’s announcement of England’s 2018 summer fixtures.
Pakistan will turn up first in a somewhat forlorn bid to try and breathe a bit of life into the springtime two-Test non-series.
After that, it’s a one-dayer against Scotland and then five against Australia, during which both sides will doubtless make an attempt to ‘blood some exciting new talent’.
Then it’s India for the main event. After three T20 internationals and three one-day internationals, the tourists will play five Tests: three in the South-East and two in the Midlands.
September 5, 2017 at 2:11 pm
It does feel like we are forever playing India these days. And Australia for that matter.
Which isn’t probably too far from the truth.
Somehow with Sri Lanka, NZ not to mention Zimbabwe and Bangladesh not deemed worthy of any more than two tests in the Spring each Summer seems to have a sameness that I don’t remember growing up in the 90’s.
September 5, 2017 at 2:33 pm
At long last, something on which to look back favourably about the 1990s.
Why Pakistan don’t merit more than two tests is beyond me. (OK, not it’s not, it’s obviously money, hey ho). Yes the schedule is crowded but do we always have to play five against India? (Oh yeah, it’s the money, stupid)
I understand it’s also (about the money) a bidding war between grounds for test matches but it saddens me (and makes it more expensive to attend tests as I have further to drive) that there’s only one out of seven in the north.
So yeah, in conclusion, money.
September 5, 2017 at 7:32 pm
Especially since that test series between India and England tend to end very one sided with one side essentially looking like they are longing to be on a plane long before the end of the series.
September 5, 2017 at 4:12 pm
With respect, KC, I think this is a tactical, diversionary piece, drawing attention away from matters at hand – no doubt an attempt to prevent King Cricket readers from attaining an excess of dew in their eyes this week.
For today is a very special day in the cricket calendar. It is the day before the day before a Lord’s test.
And as any genuine cricket lover knows, that makes today The Lord’s Throdkin Day.
From the fancy apartments of Notting Hill Gate to the humble writer’s garrets of Bayswater; from the sprauncy mansions of Kensington Gardens to the seedy flats of Paddington…
…the smell of Lidgates Iberico bacon sizzling in the pan, together with a pinch of fresh thyme, wafts through the mean streets of W2, W8 & W11.
You can keep your smell of mulled wine, figgy pudding and chestnuts roasting on an open fire at Christmastime. This is the true seasonal smell, the cricket-seasonal smell. that brings tidings of comfort and joy to one and all.
While the home of cricket prepares for battle, homes the length and breadth of about two miles away from Lord’s are getting ready to munch for England.