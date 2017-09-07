“You don’t see Alastair Cook drop too many”

So said Michael Vaughan after Cook had shelled an easy one early on. Where has he been looking? We’ve always felt like he drops a fair few – although maybe not by Vaughan’s own almost criminally low catching standards.
We wouldn’t go so far as to say that Cook’s a bad slip fielder. If we were called upon to deliver a one-word appraisal of his ability, we’d go with ‘serviceable’.
Maybe people have now seen him catch so many that they forget all the misses and assume he’s some sort of bucket-handed Flintoff figure. He’s not though – and it’s not just a feeling.
When Charles Davis counted up all the drops in Test cricket from 2000 to 2016, no non-wicketkeeper had dropped more than Cook. If plenty were perfectly forgiveable short leg snatches, the opener was nevertheless responsible for 62 non-catches in that time. Vaughan must have seen at least a couple of these. He was Cook’s captain in 18 Tests, after all.
Fortunately for Cook, England’s bowlers created a veritable barrage of opportunities on day one at Lord’s which allowed him to secure his 152nd and 153rd catches by the end of the day. (If you feel moved to compare that with the incomplete tally of Cook drops above, it’s worth knowing that around a quarter of chances are grassed in Test cricket.)
Ben Stokes, in particular, made even jaded old seen-it-alls leak oooohs, such was the swing he mustered. The misses were so near and so frequent that at one point even the umpire did a sharp intake of breath and a ‘how did that miss?’ face.
It was all rather glorious for England until the West Indies came out and did exactly the same thing only without dropping any.
It would be a lot easier to stop comparing Ben Stokes to Ian Botham if Ben Stokes didn’t PLAY EXACTLY AND I DO MEAN EXACTLY LIKE IAN BLOODY BOTHAM.
It’s a cloudy day again with rain forecast in the afternoon. Unless he’s very lucky, Anderson will get his 500th today. Maybe Cook won’t drop the catch.
Weather forecast pretty grim today – we’ll be lucky if we see much if any cricket.
Shame, as I have some different characters with me today, one of whom has never been to a test match before and after this experience might never come again!
Daisy and I are hoping to see Anderson get his 500th on Saturday…but not too early in the day;we’re hoping to see a fair bit more batting from England first.
Wish I could catch every match at Lords. I’ve only been there twice. Once for a test and once for a T20 evening.
Serviceable? I remember you using “shit” in an extremely rare public expression of not mincing any words to describe Cook’s slip-catching, your majesty.
‘Serviceable’ is our cold, unemotional, balanced assessment
Look forward to the post where you’re cursing us in 24 hours time.
Bye bye bad Bears, bye bye
Until we see you next season anyway!
On the subject of Michael Vaughan’s opinions, this week/fortnight’s Private Eye contains the following, which I have only slightly altered:
“…More impressive still was the choice of former cricketer Michael Vaughan [to promote the Daily Telegraph’s ability “to choose its words to produce more light than heat”]. “Vaughan couldn’t write f**k on a mucky winder,” observes one Telegraph scribe, pointing out that Vaughan’s Telegraph column is in fact ghost-written by sports hack Nick Hoult. Every, er, word of it!”
But never mind that -Jimmy has taken 500 wickets and there’s a thriller on at Lord’s. Is this Test series the best, relative to expectations, of the calendar year so far?
