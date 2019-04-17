Jofra Archer named in special one-man England squad

Jofra Archer (via YouTube)

Ahead of the World Cup, England have named a special “we hope someone gets injured so that we can include him without upsetting anyone” squad.

The players included in this squad are as follows:

  • Jofra Archer

Maybe that’s unfair. Maybe it’s a “we’re definitely going to pick him for the World Cup but we don’t want to let on yet” squad.

Or maybe it’s just a plain old “we still haven’t decided” squad.

Whatever it is, nothing has happened. Jofra Archer still isn’t in or out of England’s World Cup squad and nor is anyone else.

Here is a thing to remember in the coming days and weeks whenever you read an article or hear an interview the subtext of which is that Jofra Archer is the difference between England going on to win the World Cup and England not going on to win the World Cup. It can be a hard thing to remember, but it is an important thing to remember.

Despite being a very fine player and comprising an entire cricket squad all on his own, Jofra Archer is almost certainly not the difference between England going on to win the World Cup and England not going on to win the World Cup.

April 17, 2019

England cricket news

Are we talking about Haseeb Hameed or Jack Leach this week?
What was it like to watch New Zealand v South Africa at the Basin Reserve? (a match report)

10 Appeals

  1. sam

    April 17, 2019 at 2:30 pm

    Never mind all that. Gary Ballance has scored ANOTHER HUNDRED!

  2. Bail-out

    April 18, 2019 at 12:57 pm

    I see that Archer can make a ball levitate using the power of his mind alone.

    This may be useful for fielding purposes, but I’d be rather more impressed with his bowling if he could make the bails levitate if the ball (or the batsman) passes close enough by the stumps. Not sure how many dismissals would stand, but I’m pretty sure it would be entertaining.

  3. Hoopy

    April 22, 2019 at 9:54 am

    I have to confess, I’ve never seen the lad play. Is he really as good as everyone says?

    The way people are talking him up it sounds like he’s the second coming (of KP perhaps).

    • Mike

      April 22, 2019 at 12:55 pm

      My opinion is that the lad looks pretty damned useful (in a cricketing context, at least; no idea of other uses e.g. handyman skills, gaffer tape substitute). I move that this be the official stance around here until proven wrong, one way or another.

      • Hoopy

        April 22, 2019 at 7:35 pm

        Okey dokey, good enough for me.

        Is he properly quick, or just another right arm fast medium bowling alrounder? Just watched some vids on YT and his gather and delivery stride don’t look too exciting (believe it or not, it’s what does it for me).

      • Edwardian

        April 22, 2019 at 10:09 pm

        Not sure I’d trust him as a handyman at the moment. He’d drop his tools all over the workshop.

