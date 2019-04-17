Jofra Archer named in special one-man England squad

Jofra Archer (via YouTube)

Ahead of the World Cup, England have named a special “we hope someone gets injured so that we can include him without upsetting anyone” squad.

The players included in this squad are as follows:

Jofra Archer

Maybe that’s unfair. Maybe it’s a “we’re definitely going to pick him for the World Cup but we don’t want to let on yet” squad.

Or maybe it’s just a plain old “we still haven’t decided” squad.

Whatever it is, nothing has happened. Jofra Archer still isn’t in or out of England’s World Cup squad and nor is anyone else.

Here is a thing to remember in the coming days and weeks whenever you read an article or hear an interview the subtext of which is that Jofra Archer is the difference between England going on to win the World Cup and England not going on to win the World Cup. It can be a hard thing to remember, but it is an important thing to remember.

Despite being a very fine player and comprising an entire cricket squad all on his own, Jofra Archer is almost certainly not the difference between England going on to win the World Cup and England not going on to win the World Cup.

