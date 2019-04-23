What was it like to watch New Zealand v South Africa at the Basin Reserve? (a match report)

The Basin Reserve, Wellington (CC licensed by Greg Salmon via Flickr)

Rhys writes:

Wellington experiences a little bit of weather on occasion. Cold weather occurs more often during winter and autumn than during summer. We don’t let this stop us from booking marquee tours in April, though.

I have to work for money at a school, which annoyingly also happens to occur more often during autumn compared to summer.

I am supportive, so let my partner drive me to the Basin Reserve on a Saturday Morning. She drives a 1993 Mini. This car receives a lot of attention from random men. It handles like an airliner touching down at Wellington Airport.

We had to get a warrant of fitness for the car. It did not deserve one. The day’s play began as we waited in line at the mechanics. We were attaching the sun visors to the roof with velcro, because otherwise they flopped down in front of our faces.

After an hour we learned that the car did not pass the warrant. Luckily it made it down the road and we entered the ground.

I had taken with me a small checkered blanket, a bucket hat, no shoes, a pair of shorts and a T-shirt. It was about 9 degrees.

How was the cricket?

The cricket was shit.

