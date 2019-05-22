Jofra Archer (Sky Sports)

Jofra Archer bowls very quickly and at times jarringly and unexpectedly slowly (on purpose). He is controlled and canny. He fields as well as anyone and can apparently bat – although he pretty much never gets to demonstrate that.

In some ways, you can see why the media coverage of Archer leading up to this World Cup gave the impression he was the greatest cricketer in the world. However, we reckon that within the England squad, he probably only ranks fifth or sixth on the Irreplaceability Index that we’ve just made up.

The team did, after all, fare pretty well without him until May of this year, whereas an injury to Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, dear-Lord-no-please-not-Adil-Rashid or one of the other batsmen would really take a very important chunk out of them.

Weird but true and not remotely meant as a slight on Archer, who’s clearly magic.

