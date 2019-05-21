Let us tell you about England’s World Cup squad

Let us tell you about each and every one of the players in turn. There’s quite a lot of them, so we’re going to have to pretend it’s 2016 again and start publishing posts twice (or even three times) a day.
First, let’s get organised
If you’re wondering how we’ll cover the World Cup here on King Cricket – well, the majority of the British sports media seem to be taking the event incredibly seriously, so let’s absolutely 100 per cent not do that.
Let’s not do any analysis of how the game is ‘evolving’. Let’s not introduce any fancy new stats that give some unbelievable insight into how games are won and lost. Let’s completely fail to consider how any of what follows might impact on the future of the game.
Let’s just… you know… try and enjoy it.
The squad
These 15 lads are the ones who will be playing for England during the World Cup (or possibly just running onto the field with drinks wearing a hi-vis tabard). We’ll publish a short thing about each of them over the course of the next week.
- Eoin Morgan (captain)
- Moeen Ali
- Jofra Archer
- Jonny Bairstow
- Jos Buttler
- Tom Curran
- Liam Dawson
- Liam Plunkett
- Adil Rashid
- Joe Root
- Jason Roy
- Ben Stokes
- James Vince
- Chris Woakes
- Mark Wood
May 21, 2019 at 11:08 am
What’s the situation with terrestrial telly highlights? Am I going to have to give Murdoch my money again?
May 21, 2019 at 11:22 am
Channel 4.
May 21, 2019 at 11:25 am
Huzzah!
May 21, 2019 at 11:43 am
Wait what? Really? Cricket on terrestrial? And it’s not the Hundred? Huzzah indeed!
May 21, 2019 at 11:49 am
Well the highlights are always on terrestrial during the summer. It’s just on a different channel.
May 21, 2019 at 3:30 pm
Ah, of course. Knew it sounded too good to be true.
May 21, 2019 at 11:45 am
I’ve been giving Branson AND Murdoch money since July or so last year. There’s no coming back from that..
May 21, 2019 at 11:49 am
Oof.
May 21, 2019 at 11:50 am
Why are they playing only one match a day in the World Cup? I can understand having that for the knockout rounds, but surely you could play Pak v WI and NZ v SL in parallel.
May 21, 2019 at 1:59 pm
If there’s one thing we’ve learned in all our time watching cricket, it’s that they like the World Cup to last a really, really, tremendously long time.
May 21, 2019 at 3:30 pm
Complete this sentence. If England don’t win the 2019 World Cup….
May 21, 2019 at 3:32 pm
… then someone else will, so you don’t have to worry about a major tournament going “unwon”.