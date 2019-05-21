Let us tell you about England’s World Cup squad

A focused Eoin Morgan (via YouTube)

Let us tell you about each and every one of the players in turn. There’s quite a lot of them, so we’re going to have to pretend it’s 2016 again and start publishing posts twice (or even three times) a day.

First, let’s get organised

If you’re wondering how we’ll cover the World Cup here on King Cricket – well, the majority of the British sports media seem to be taking the event incredibly seriously, so let’s absolutely 100 per cent not do that.

Let’s not do any analysis of how the game is ‘evolving’. Let’s not introduce any fancy new stats that give some unbelievable insight into how games are won and lost. Let’s completely fail to consider how any of what follows might impact on the future of the game.

Let’s just… you know… try and enjoy it.

The squad

These 15 lads are the ones who will be playing for England during the World Cup (or possibly just running onto the field with drinks wearing a hi-vis tabard). We’ll publish a short thing about each of them over the course of the next week.