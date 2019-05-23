Let us tell you about Jonny Bairstow from England’s World Cup squad

Jonny Bairstow (via ECB YouTube)

Jonny Bairstow is a man with something to prove. Or rather he isn’t – but he plays better when that’s the case and so he’s taken to making stuff up.

“Quite a few people think I shouldn’t be playing,” he’ll say after hitting a hundred – even though literally nobody is saying that. “I was really motivated to prove them wrong.”

Please no-one correct him on this because we’re pretty sure he has no other motivation.

Jonny Bairstow once played this shot, which we still can’t fully comprehend.

Let us tell you about the other members of England’s World Cup squad

