Let us tell you about Jonny Bairstow from England’s World Cup squad

Jonny Bairstow is a man with something to prove. Or rather he isn’t – but he plays better when that’s the case and so he’s taken to making stuff up.
“Quite a few people think I shouldn’t be playing,” he’ll say after hitting a hundred – even though literally nobody is saying that. “I was really motivated to prove them wrong.”
Please no-one correct him on this because we’re pretty sure he has no other motivation.
Jonny Bairstow once played this shot, which we still can’t fully comprehend.
May 23, 2019 at 9:02 am
In his own words: “No idea what I was doing… Closed eyes plus a swing!”
Hope this helps.
May 23, 2019 at 9:11 am
But it’s not a swing. It’s just a wrist flap.
May 23, 2019 at 9:22 am
I suppose he was right about the first part, then.
May 23, 2019 at 9:42 am
Ha!
May 23, 2019 at 9:04 am
That shot makes no sense. It was almost wide outside off stump and what he did with the bat would make you think that it would at most bobble along to midwicket for a single.
May 23, 2019 at 9:10 am
We cannot comprehend the physics of it at all.
Whenever a daft racist says something about subcontinental batsmen being more ‘wristy’ they should be forced to watch that shot.