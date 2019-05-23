Let us tell you about Jonny Bairstow from England’s World Cup squad

Jonny Bairstow (via ECB YouTube)

Jonny Bairstow is a man with something to prove. Or rather he isn’t – but he plays better when that’s the case and so he’s taken to making stuff up.

“Quite a few people think I shouldn’t be playing,” he’ll say after hitting a hundred – even though literally nobody is saying that. “I was really motivated to prove them wrong.”

Please no-one correct him on this because we’re pretty sure he has no other motivation.

Jonny Bairstow once played this shot, which we still can’t fully comprehend.

Let us tell you about the other members of England’s World Cup squad

  1. Jonny Bairstow isn’t bothered
  2. Should Jonny Bairstow be freed from the wicketkeeping gloves?
  3. Exactly how many Tests will Jonny Bairstow survive as England’s number three?

May 23, 2019

Let us tell you about Jofra Archer from England’s World Cup squad

6 Appeals

  1. Fried

    May 23, 2019 at 9:02 am

    In his own words: “No idea what I was doing… Closed eyes plus a swing!”

    Hope this helps.

  2. Aditya

    May 23, 2019 at 9:04 am

    That shot makes no sense. It was almost wide outside off stump and what he did with the bat would make you think that it would at most bobble along to midwicket for a single.

    • King Cricket (Post author)

      May 23, 2019 at 9:10 am

      We cannot comprehend the physics of it at all.

      Whenever a daft racist says something about subcontinental batsmen being more ‘wristy’ they should be forced to watch that shot.

