Is Dawid Malan the new Jonny Bairstow? Always on the hunt for doubters to prove wrong

2 minute read

When will Dawid Malan (six hundreds in 23 innings, average of 63.15, strike-rate of 98.44) finally prove himself?

“I’m desperate to do well in this format and prove a point that I deserve to be in there,” said Malan today, after his latest ton.

Two games ago, Malan hit another hundred. “It’s satisfying to be able to silence some people who’ve always got negative things to say,” he had said after that one. His previous innings had been 96.

Malan certainly has his critics, but after four hundreds this year, they are surely reducing in number. We get the impression that Malan will be the last to notice this.

He’s giving off distinctly Jonny Bairstow vibes. The Yorkshireman has repeatedly proven himself to be a person incredibly motivated by a desire to “prove the doubters wrong” and has therefore sometimes gone to quite a bit of trouble to imagine-up said doubters in the first place. One time Bairstow hurt himself playing football and when the kinds of people who complain about England cricketers playing football inevitably complained about England cricketers playing football, Bairstow for some reason interpreted this as a unanimous belief that he was awful at batting.

If you told Jonny Bairstow that you didn’t like his new jumper, he would feel like he had a point to prove on the cricket field. If you said he’d put the wrong wheelie bin out this week, he’d brand you a doubter and score a hundred to prove you wrong.

Dawid Malan seems cut from similar cloth. Rather helpfully, he has actually had quite a large stockpile of doubters to draw on over the years so hopefully he won’t run out before the end of the World Cup.

