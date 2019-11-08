Even the mere *idea* of playing for Yorkshire seems to have helped Dawid Malan. Somehow

Dawid Malan (via Sky Sports)

Dawid Malan is the Ann Veal of English cricket. For a man who deploys a W so ostentatiously, he’s weirdly easy to overlook.

Malan has an Ashes hundred to his name and he’s also made England’s fastest T20 hundred, but still there’ll be people saying, “Dawid Malan – which one’s he?”

He’s the one who plays for Yorkshire.

Malan’s comments about leaving Middlesex earlier this week were slightly odd.

“I’ve been captain for two years and I’ve been banging my head against a wall for a wee while,” he said. ” I didn’t really enjoy the cricket as much as I’d have liked to.”

Sounds bad.

“The new coach [Stuart Law] has come in and you want the club to move in the right direction. [But] I didn’t really know what was going on and what the plans were and so on, and that frustrated me.”

Also sounds bad.

But then Ali Martin reports that, “Malan discovered [Law’s] vision in fact matched his own but only after resolving to leave.”

Which makes his departure sound completely unnecessary.

Since signing for Yorkshire, Malan has coincidentally started playing for England again. He has made 11, 39, 55 and 103 not out in that order, and even though it’s been in T20, quite a few poeple are thinking that he wasn’t that bad in the Test team and that ‘not that bad’ from an England batsman is currently quite desirable.

Do we credit Yorkshire for Malan’s buoyant profile? What if he plays so well for England that he never actually plays for Yorkshire? What then?

Should we get more England fringe players to sign for Yorkshire in the hope that they too become too good to be available for any of the county’s matches?