What ‘looking ahead to the Ashes’ tells us about Test cricket’s future (and T20 and the IPL)

Rajasthan Royals owner Manoj Badale has told the BBC that, “We are going to have to think creatively about Test cricket if we want it to work.” This was shortly after he’d said the quiet bit out loud.
It’s easy to characterise IPL franchise owners as ravenous financial speculators with no love for the sport. Maybe some are like that, but most invested because they do actually have an interest in cricket and in most cases that interest predates the T20 format.
Like most of us, Badale sees that cricket’s high points are being rounded-off by its omnipresence. He says Test cricket remains his favourite format and suggests we can elevate it by making it, “more of an event.” We’re with him on this. We actually have a link to an old article in the sidebar of this website that reads Keep the Ashes an ‘event’.
Badale suggests playing Test cricket in a condensed period just once a year, kind of like Wimbledon. We get where he’s coming from, but this seems suboptimal. Maybe if this annual festival of five-day cricket moved from country to country, like World Cups do, that would retain the intrigue of varying conditions, but it’s hard to envisage anything other than significantly less Test cricket played by significantly fewer nations.
But the ins and outs of this particular idea could make a whole article on their own and that isn’t actually what we want to talk about today. What we want to talk about is Badale’s justification for suggesting such a thing.
“The amount of times I hear arguments like ‘Ben Stokes wants to play Test cricket’,” he said. “That is important, but what is really important is what the fans of the future want to watch and where are they going to spend their hard-earned money.”
Where are they going to spend their hard-earned money?
The interesting part of that quote is the last bit. That detail often gets lopped off or simplistically lumped in with the bit that precedes it as if they’re essentially the same thing – which they aren’t.
Let’s have an example:
England and Australia routinely spend six months or more droning on about the Ashes and then schedule five Tests in six weeks to get it over with as fast as possible.
What does that tell us?
It tells us a couple of things.
- People really, really enjoy investing time in thinking and talking about big Test series – there is a real appetite for that
- There is zero incentive for a cricket board to extend the span of a Test series so that people can spend more time thinking and talking about it while it’s in progress
We’ve touched on this in a smaller way before when we wrote about why ‘overnight’ is such an important part of a five-day Test match.
We love ‘overnight’. We love those lulls in action. We love the opportunity to revisit, dissect, plot and predict. The fun of a Test match doesn’t pause at stumps each day. If anything, much of the on-field action is really not much more than the basic fodder for a far more expansive and rewarding experience which then enriches whatever follows.
The cricket feeds our investment and our investment enhances the cricket. It’s a virtuous circle.
And exactly the same goes for the longer breaks between Tests. That spell between the fifth day of the first Test and the first day of the second Test is great. It’s an opportunity to recap, review, ponder and throw forward. But where you used to get over a week to sink into a series, nowadays you’ll generally only get a day or two. You don’t get much chance to read or watch long interviews in that time and there’s little opportunity for a broad conversation about what has happened and what might happen to develop, involving players, coaches, journalists and the public.
Why does that not happen? We have months and months of ‘looking ahead to the Ashes’ even while other series are going on, so there’s clearly a massive appetite to talk about it. Once the series is underway, surely there is only more to talk about? Why is there so little opportunity to do so?
Why? Because there is nothing in it for the people who organise the tours.
Where people spend their hard-earned money
The grim truth is that a one-day international that no-one talks about generates far more revenue than all the talking in the world between Test matches. Broader interest in an ODI can be next to nothing, but you can still sell tickets and put it on TV and sell ads because people will watch.
Comments on websites, conversations in the pub? No-one’s profiting from these (trust us on this). This kind of interest is not assigned a value. Enthusiasm is only measured by boards in dollars, rupees and pounds.
And that’s how decisions are made. ‘What people want’ is of course an element of this, but it is not as simple as ‘people prefer A to B’.
We’ve previously highlighted the ‘Test cricket doesn’t fit into modern life’ fallacy. It’s a common statement that is pretty much exactly wrong. Test cricket isn’t dying because it’s unsuited to modern life; it’s being allowed to die because it’s harder to monetise.
Revenue does not equate to interest. The game is shaped not by what fans want, but what can be extracted from them.
7 comments
I was hoping there would be an extra paragraph at the bottom with a suggestion about a way that Test cricket could be ‘creative’ in dealing with this.
Perhaps the solution will only come about when the law of diminishing returns kicks in for some of the, ahem, ‘less scarce’ forms of cricket.
My worry is, though, that either this doesn’t happen for a very long time (there doesn’t seem to be much sign of the TV money tailing off for football, despite the huge amounts of additional football that are televised compared to 20 or 30 years ago), or that at the point where ‘add another T20 league in a different country’ stops being a profitable move, the ‘money people’ and their associated marketeer armies will simply move onto some other sport or cultural phenomenon.
The tour games against county sides always used to be (you don’t need to be ancient for this to be within living memory) a big part of an Ashes summer, always talking points to be had about whether such-and-such a county had finally exposed a flaw in the batting armour, whether someone’s half-century increased the chance they’d sneak into the Test side, etc. And it did pad the summer out a bit. Plus the reverse fixtures where England played a variety of state and representative sides in Australia; Rob Key’s 174* against Australia A in 2002-3 sticks in the memory for me, if only because of how surprised everyone seemed to be about it.
The fashion now seems to prefer truncated tours and practice matches between two halves of the squad, so that management can see more players performing in the desired conditions and they can ensure the quality of the bowling/batting faced. Has to be admitted tour matches often lacked intensity, and there was all kind of funny business where statisticians argued whether a game merited first-class status or not (I think the really contentious ones were usually on Asian tours; I seem to remember Gooch complaining about this in his autobiography as it affected how many first-class centuries he scored). But if you wanted talking points, something to keep the tension bubbling over between Tests, tour matches gave you talking points. This analogy is going to become increasingly stretched but a five-day Test is really a mini TV series. And the whole Test series is like a TV show split up into several short mini-series. The tour matches were like trailers or online-only webisodes or extra DVD content or something.
I don’t know how heretical this is, but I wouldn’t mind some ODIs being used as a natural spacer at the midway point of a Test series, if the first-class matches are going out the window and T20s are replacing ODIs as the aperitif. But with the modern logistics of it being two largely separate squads flying in and out, and probably not generating many talking points involving Test players, that probably doesn’t make a lot of sense any more.
Of course the counterpoint is: why do we have to have endless tease-y webisodes, just roll the next series already! But maybe filming the webisodes was how the actors got into character before they recorded the main show (I did say this analogy was going to get stretched). The dominance of home teams in Tests has rather taken the shine off them for me; partly there may be unintended consequences of the ICC trying to make all Tests an “event” with “context”, pushing boards to stretch home advantage to the limit when it comes to pitch preparation or trying not to give touring sides decent practice. But skipping tour games
which pad a series out is probably to the benefit, at least financially, of both boards, while also leaving touring sides looking undercooked and taking some of the joy out of beating them.
Badale’s comments also made me wonder if cricket has got itself into an “all killer, no filler” problem – where if you just try to put out killer content all year round, actually a lot of it starts to look like filler. If everything has just got to mean something, it can all start to blur together until few things really mean anything. Reminds me of David Mitchell’s “Watch The Football!” sketch, only worse because at least football has an off-season while international cricket just keeps on rolling.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MusyO7J2inM
Yeah mid tour one dayers used to be common and often felt like a nice extension of the series. That was when teams only brought one squad though so the cast was the same. We’re a million miles from there now.
Yep, used to enjoy them myself. I also felt it solved the problem of “ODIs need context!” which has led to them being lumped in a league table with world cup qualifying points at stake, then totally ignored (even some series cancelled lately, the reverse of the nineties situation where random ODI series were springing up all over the shop) once a country has ensured qualification. A mid-tour ODI fest did have context – it was part of that summer series.
Being even more heretical, though not ideally what I would like for the men’s Ashes itself, I think the women’s multiformat Ashes points-scoring system has a lot going for it in that sense. If the men’s Ashes ever does end up becoming cut down to two Tests – hopefully not, since there does seem to be a good appetite for bums on seats which there isn’t for some of the other Test series sadly, but can’t rule it out if the direction of travel is Wimbledonisation – I would rather that option got explored than ever see the headline “England retain Ashes by taking an unassailable 1-0 lead in the two-Test series”.
I don’t want to sound like I walked out of the Victorian Era but there’s a case that it all started to go wrong when tours began to travel by air instead of sea. Time on board ships was time the players were getting a break, though boredom may have been as much of an issue as burnout, and must have added to the quiet building of anticipation. Tourists were obviously rusty after a voyage, but tours were long enough to give them prep before the main event. And while squads had to be big as you couldn’t just fly injury replacements over, you did get a more coherent team identity. With the rare exception of when there were two touring squads under the English flag who’d been shipped to different corners of the globe…. But these days, it’s not remarkable for two squads to play different formats in different countries on consecutive days, and the only reason anyone would bat an eyelid at them playing simultaneously would be the inefficiency of cannibalising your media audience.
Since this is a day for a spot of traditionalism, I’ll just add this: bring back the quinquereme! Might not get you Down Under, but at least England could tour the Netherlands in style.
https://www.espncricinfo.com/story/rob-key-i-thought-what-s-the-worst-that-could-happen-we-ll-keep-losing-but-it-ll-be-one-hell-of-a-story-1373231
KC, how’s this on Cricinfo and not here!?
