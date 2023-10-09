Jos Buttler is lost in Dharamsala’s sandy outfield

2 minute read

Not to get all Meatloaf about this, but England would do anything to save a run. But they won’t do that. No, they won’t do that.

If you haven’t already seen, England are due to play in Dharamasala tomorrow. It’s possibly the most beautiful ground in the world if you look up. However, if you look down then the outfield’s a bit on the sandy side.

Jos Buttler has been looking down.

“I think any time you’re sort of talking about being careful diving, or maybe being careful when you’re fielding, it sort of goes against everything you want to be as a team,” he told Cricinfo. “You want to dive through a row of houses to save a run. That’s obviously not ideal, the way the surface is, the outfield.”

So to sum that up, Jos Buttler WOULD dive through not just one house, but a whole row of houses to save a run, but he WOULD NOT dive on a sandy outfield to achieve the same thing.

Let’s see if we can get any more clarity on that position.

“You want to put your body on the line and be trying to save every single run and have confidence in the field,” Buttler continued. “It’s not as good as it could be, or should be.”

He then concluded that his players would have to be careful and hold themselves back when fielding.

So the position is: Jos Buttler WANTS to put his body on the line, with the small proviso that he DOES NOT WANT to put his body on the line.

We’d say it’s absolutely fair enough to want a good, safe surface on which to play international cricket. We also feel that you should maybe rein in the running-through-brick-walls, stop-at-nothing rhetoric when it’s very clearly not applicable.

Follow the 2023 Cricket World Cup with King Cricket by getting our typically-thrice-weekly email. (There’s a once-a-week option too.)