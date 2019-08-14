At the time of writing, it looked rather like Lord’s was going to get its traditional Thursday start to a Test match after all.
Maybe the skies will unbruise, but until they do, here’s a thing we wrote for The Cricket Monthly a few months back about bits and pieces cricketers.
It’s a “High Five” piece which means we wrote about five players. Spoiler alert: one of them is Chris Harris.
Here’s a perfectly normal video we just found of Chris Harris playing cricket against himself in Hobbiton.
(Best line: “Top this, Gavin Larsen.”)
