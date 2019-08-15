Ben Foakes (via Sky Sports)

The most unexceptional Test batting line-up in history is within England’s grasp.

Over the last two years, plenty of people have averaged 30-odd for England, while only one, Ben Foakes, has averaged (very slightly) more. (Needless to say, quite a few players have also averaged less.)

We tried to work out whether England could pick an entire XI of players who have averaged 30-something in that period and whether that XI would have a balanced attack.

The answer is ‘nearly’.

