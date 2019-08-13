Justin Langer is an inconsistent disciple of “dueness”

Gather round everyone. You’re not going to believe this. Turns out Justin Langer is one of those people who believes that a batsman failing to make any runs is a good thing because it means that he’s “due”.
Unbelievable, isn’t it?
A massive surprise.
Justin Langer.
- Justin Langer who said it was “humbling” to be appointed Australia coach
- Justin Langer who displayed an elite lack of self-awareness in redefining “the line” shortly after taking the job
- Justin Langer who coined the unimprovably nonsense phrase “elite humility”
- Justin Langer who uses the word “elite” more than anyone else on earth
- Justin Langer, the Australia cricket team’s MVP in their elite comedy season of 2018
Who would have thought that Justin Langer would ascribe to popular nonsense like a batsman becoming more likely to make runs at a time when he’s recently been making no runs at all?
Who would have thought that?
“I like it when great players miss out,” he said about David Warner this week. “It means statistically, they’ll probably get some pretty soon.”
A little reminder about cricket statistics for those that don’t already know: they only tell you what’s already happened, not what’s to come.
Weirdly, Langer seems equally confident that Steve Smith will make runs in the second Test despite frittering away a whole great chunk of his stockpile by making two hundreds in the first Test.
August 13, 2019 at 12:13 pm
He said the same bullshit in 2010/11 (i.e. the series when everyone in Australia who wasn’t called Mike Hussey or Brad Haddin forgot what those wooden things in their hands were for).
Was he like this as a player, only we never realised because he was in the same team as Glenn McGrath and Matt Hayden?
August 13, 2019 at 12:41 pm
Gambler’s fallacy.
August 13, 2019 at 12:41 pm
Awaiting official confirmation of this by Bert…
August 13, 2019 at 1:18 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n1SJ-Tn3bcQ
August 13, 2019 at 2:26 pm
But surely the rules are different for Elite Dueness? I think, not being Australian, we just don’t know where The Line is between being in poor form and being Due .