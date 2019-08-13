Justin Langer is an inconsistent disciple of “dueness”

Justin Langer (via YouTube)

Gather round everyone. You’re not going to believe this. Turns out Justin Langer is one of those people who believes that a batsman failing to make any runs is a good thing because it means that he’s “due”.

Unbelievable, isn’t it?

A massive surprise.

Justin Langer.

Who would have thought that Justin Langer would ascribe to popular nonsense like a batsman becoming more likely to make runs at a time when he’s recently been making no runs at all?

Who would have thought that?

“I like it when great players miss out,” he said about David Warner this week. “It means statistically, they’ll probably get some pretty soon.”

A little reminder about cricket statistics for those that don’t already know: they only tell you what’s already happened, not what’s to come.

Weirdly, Langer seems equally confident that Steve Smith will make runs in the second Test despite frittering away a whole great chunk of his stockpile by making two hundreds in the first Test.

  1. Justin Langer’s three golden rules
  2. Did Justin Langer say it was “humbling” to be appointed Australia coach?
  3. Justin Langer really doesn’t give a toss if everyone in the entire world is making fun of him for using the word ‘elite’ all the time

August 13, 2019

5 Appeals

  1. Alec

    August 13, 2019 at 12:13 pm

    He said the same bullshit in 2010/11 (i.e. the series when everyone in Australia who wasn’t called Mike Hussey or Brad Haddin forgot what those wooden things in their hands were for).

    Was he like this as a player, only we never realised because he was in the same team as Glenn McGrath and Matt Hayden?

    Reply
  3. A P Webster

    August 13, 2019 at 2:26 pm

    But surely the rules are different for Elite Dueness? I think, not being Australian, we just don’t know where The Line is between being in poor form and being Due .

    Reply

