Justin Langer really doesn’t give a toss if everyone in the entire world is making fun of him for using the word ‘elite’ all the time

Justin Langer (via YouTube)

Say what you like about Justin Langer.

No, wait, we had something to add to that.

Say what you like about Justin Langer, but he isn’t going to let a trivial thing like being mocked by everyone in the entire world prevent him from saying the exact thing that everyone’s mocking him for.

Before we get to Langer’s latest deployment of the word ‘elite’, let’s quickly recap.

Previous Justin Langer uses of the world ‘elite’

Langer must have realised by now that his idiolect is making him a laughing stock. But is that going to stop him? Is it hell.

Exhibiting elite persistence in the face of widespread mockery, Langer lauded Shaun Marsh this week by saying: “What I’ve loved about him is his elite fitness and the fact he can get 130 in 40-degrees, at 35 years old.”

More fine work from Australia’s comedy MVP.