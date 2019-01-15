Is MS Dhoni still a great finisher or merely a very enthusiastic witness of finishes?

Our primary school sports day used to climax with a run right the way round the field. For 10 and 11-year-olds it was quite a long way.
The top two years took part. On our first attempt, we performed solidly and passed a very large number of kids with a sprint finish on the home straight.
A year older and a year stronger, we decided to employ the same tactics. This time we held even more in reserve – so much, in fact, that half the field had finished by the time we launched our finishing ‘kick’.
And so to MS Dhoni.
There are three main flavours of MS Dhoni innings these days. (1) The dawdling non-event where he faces a couple of overs and never gets going. (2) The dawdling non-event where he faces plenty of balls but still doesn’t get going. (3) The knock where he happens to be there at the end and India win but it’s still not wholly clear whether he was hugely influential or not.
Most of the time, it feels like we’re going to get (2) because more often than India would like, Dhoni is the man who won’t (or can’t) shift beyond third gear.
You need to make a slow and arduous journey in rush hour traffic, Dhoni’s your man – but for God’s sake don’t pull onto the motorway. As the engine roars and the vehicle’s speed hovers around 40mph, you implore him to change up. But he doesn’t. He just sits there in the nearside lane, foot to the floor, getting passed by everyone.
“Don’t worry,” says a fellow passenger. “He knows what he’s doing. He’s done this before.”
20 minutes later, you’re flicking through your phone trying to find the contact number for your breakdown cover. Meanwhile, Dhoni stands outside the car, head held high as he nobly and silently surveys the horizon.
On days like these, Dhoni is not a ‘finisher’ but an impediment; a dead man in a three-legged race.
But sometimes India win and sometimes when India win, MS Dhoni is batting when the winning runs are scored. It is tempting to conclude from this that he still ‘has it’ – but surely the mark of whether or not a batsman is positively influential is how he compares to the average player across a large number of matches.
According to CricViz, when Dhoni arrived at the crease against Australia today, India were slight favourites to win. And then they won. This, to us, sounds pretty average.
Dhoni made 55 off 54 balls. His two batting partners – Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik – made 76 off 58 balls. Victory came with four balls to spare.
Dhoni was unarguably there for the finish and you rather feel that he would also have been there for the finish had Kohli and Karthik been the ones contributing 55 off 54 balls.
That would have changed the demands of the situation greatly and there are two main things we cannot be certain of in that hypothetical scenario. They are: Dhoni’s score and the match result.
January 15, 2019 at 12:43 pm
Dhoni is like the babysitter who lets the kid enjoy themselves on their day out
January 15, 2019 at 12:46 pm
The question is:
can the Indian team afford a babysitter?
Do the Indian team Need a babysitter?
January 15, 2019 at 1:16 pm
Couldn’t agree more. The Dhoniwagon’s chugging along on past glories at the moment, and ironically, is now beginning to resemble the Misbahmobile. It should be traded in for the newer, sleeker Pant model.
January 15, 2019 at 3:28 pm
So they should take a Pant on Rishabh?
January 15, 2019 at 4:19 pm
We all eagerly await the pants-mobile to zoom in and sweep us off our feets
January 15, 2019 at 1:46 pm
Six months to the World Cup. Think India have it in them to drop Dhoni?
January 15, 2019 at 2:32 pm
The highs are few and far between. Can India ditch MSD ?
January 15, 2019 at 8:36 pm
I don’t think they do. Whatever happens in the NZ series, the home Aus series should get him in. The IPL could yet decide, but before that the newer, sleeker Pant model needs to have a spin. Either way, Dhoni is certainly no No. 5 anymore.
January 15, 2019 at 8:49 pm
In fact, except for the world cup final, he never has been. Just that, surprisingly, no batsmen have made numbers 4 and 5 their own.
January 15, 2019 at 8:41 pm
Dhoni has been running on borrowed time for a while now, a bit like Alastair Cook towards the end of his career — he’s out there batting on reputation more than anything else.
Agree that Pant needs to be in the side — whether to replace him is a different question, because I don’t back Pant to get the kind of quick stumpings that Dhoni is capable of still. Best option — replace Rayudu with Pant. Keep Dhoni purely for his keeping skills. Rely on the top order, Pant and maybe the likes of Shubman Gill (who really needs to be in this side) to get the runs and see India through.
January 15, 2019 at 9:07 pm
Dhoni’s merit in the team is based on his calm, leadership and street smartness, more than his keeping skills – as valuable as they are. He directs the relatively young bowlers, makes the operational field changes when kohli’s on the boundary, and I’d bet on his massive calm skills in a potential world cup final /semi – final 30-ball 50 chase. To me, Rayudu is replaceable by Pant if Karthik can play at 4. Gill should be a star at 2023 WC, but then I’d thought KL Rahul would be a star at this one, so what do I know?!
January 15, 2019 at 9:31 pm
I’d back Dhoni to keep calm whether it’s 50 off 30 or 70 off 30, but something tells me if it’s Dhoni and the lower order at the crease against England, 70 off 30 is impossible.
I was actually thinking of replacing Karthik with Gill. I’m looking for players who can single-handedly win a match for India, and Karthik (notwithstanding his T20 exploits against Bangladesh who don’t know how to win crunch games) or Rayudu are not those players. I’m backing Pant and Gill over Karthik and Rayudu at this point.
January 15, 2019 at 9:23 pm
All this thinking because, we’re going to have to set or chase 350 against bloody England to win the world cup!