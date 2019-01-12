Monty Panesar was on Celebrity Mastermind and it did not go well

We love Monty Panesar – absolutely love him – but his Celebrity Mastermind appearance was not a triumph.
The pressure clearly got to him during the general knowledge round and he appeared to lose the ability to comprehend English sentences.
What followed was a sort of word association exercise where Monty blurted out whatever happened to be passing through his brain each time John Humphrys stopped talking.
Monty gave some very fine wrong answers. It’s actually quite hard to say which wrong answer was the finest. We’d probably narrow it down to these two.
Number one
Monty was asked which season of the year was described by the poet Keats as “a season of mists and mellow fruitfulness”.
After a string of terrible answers and passes, this question presented him with an opportunity because it pretty much boils down to ‘name a season’.
Presented with a one-in-four chance of getting an answer right, Monty went with “Oliver Twist.”
Number two
Monty was asked the title of the first volume of CS Lewis’s Chronicles of Narnia.
We dearly hope that among all the other rejected names for the Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, CS Lewis briefly and inexplicably considered “CJ Lewis.”
You can see Monty’s whole capitulation via the iPlayer or the bulk of the general knowledge round on this Twitter video.
January 12, 2019 at 11:49 am
Was the answer to one of the questions “Diamond”?
If yes, then I would have got one right, in that situation.
January 12, 2019 at 12:16 pm
Poor sod. He was pleading to be put out of his misery towards the end. What was his specialist subject that he managed to get 7 on?
January 12, 2019 at 12:26 pm
He got 6 on his specialist subject which was on Sikhism and its history. Made a tactical error by asking the host to repeat a long question which wasted time, otherwise he did well.
The one question he got right on general knowledge was the first, ‘how many holes are on a snooker table’.
January 12, 2019 at 1:02 pm
I remember a discussion I’ve had with both Michael Wagener & the Godfather Paul Ford of the BeigeBrigade, regarding which cricketers you’d want on your quiz team. Paul was of the opinion you’d never win a quiz with a team of bowlers. Now I’m not sure I’d want any cricketer, bowler or otherwise, on my quiz team.
January 12, 2019 at 1:20 pm
I imagine Mithali Raj might do okay.