Please tell us the secret of managing the very difficult emotions that arise when watching the Pakistan bowling attack against England

It’s probably Shoaib Akhtar’s fault.
It started with Wasim Akram, obviously. He was the one who first presented us with this idea that the current score might not necessarily be the real score.
The scorecard in an early Nineties Lancashire match required a coda. ‘This many runs for this many wickets but Wasim’. That was the real score.
Because while some bowlers have favourite wickets, Wasim is a man who has been known to start a sentence, “If I were to pick one hat trick…”
He took four of them in international cricket – two against Sri Lanka in 1999 in a little over a week.
Wasim was a bowling attack in his own right. A new ball bowler, a reverse swing master, a line and length seam bowler and a flat track innovator. You didn’t really need to play him alongside Ian Austin to highlight his dynamism, but Lancashire did.
At the same time, there was this other name you’d keep seeing on county cricket scorecards in the newspaper.
We wrote a big thing for The Wisden Cricketer about Waqar Younis for their ‘My Favourite Cricketer’ section.
It’s about two things: (1) How the very best bowlers can give you hope and keep you watching in even the most dire situations. (2) His yorker.
We presume there was a day when we deduced that Wasim and Waqar sometimes played for the same team.
Just the mere idea of that is more intoxicating than 10% Brecon Mind Bleach in its wholly inappropriate 500ml bottle. And then you garnish it with leg-spin.
So that’s where our more fundamental concept of The Pakistan Bowling Attack comes from. It’s not just the bowlers who represent the country, it’s the very foundations of the idea that a bad situation can be turned around with a moment of inspiration.
It’s nice to know that 200 for 0 can sometimes become 250 all out, whether that’s a metaphor for life or just actual scores in an actual cricket match.
That’s how we already felt about the Pakistan bowling attack at the point at which they also started picking Shoaib Akhtar.
Wasim, Waqar and Shoaib actually only played five Tests together and in truth, it didn’t really work. They only won one of those matches – but that’s not the point. The point is the very idea that you could have Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and some match-winning spinner or other and then also throw Shoaib Akhtar into the mix.
What a world.
Things have never been quite so spectacular since. Because how could they be? But the roots are there in our psyche and they’re very deep.
The idea of The Pakistan Bowling Attack is why we remember the moments when Mohammad Amir made us say “Holy shit!” and forget about all those times when he bowled like Geoff Allott.
The idea of The Pakistan Bowling Attack is why we fell in love with Umar Gul’s reverse swing, even though he moved like a puppet and averaged more with the red ball than Shane Watson.
Back in 2018, footage emerged of Naseem Shah – supposedly 15 years old, but more probably 17 – taking 6-59 in his second first-class match with a heady masala of hooping away-swingers, yorkers and helmet-rattlers.
The idea of The Pakistan Bowling Attack made this very hard to ignore.
At the very same time, Mohammad Abbas was busy taking a bunch of Test wickets for next to nothing in the UAE. Despite his almost wilfully unspectacular modus operandi, the idea of The Pakistan Bowling Attack imbued his feats with magic.
We imagined Nadeem Shah and Mohammad Abbas playing together. We imagined what they might achieve. The Pakistan Bowling Attack being The Pakistan Bowling Attack, they’d probably end up playing alongside some otherworldly left-armer, like Shaheen Shah Afridi, and a couple of leg-spinners.
That would be glorious. Imagine what that would be like.
Although then again, how would we feel if it happened against England?
19 comments
For me the Real Score, after mental adjustment and particularly when England are batting, is this many runs but for w+2 wickets. Because one could fall at any time, and “one brings two”. It’s certainly how I judge if a score is “good” or not.
Is adding two wickets a Boycottism? Not sure where I picked the idea up from.
For me the joy of watching Pakistan bowl is the artistry of it. The shape or spin they can get on the ball. The batsmen are almost an irrelevance really. If the Kingdom’s subjects will bear with the second-strangest cue sports analogy seen here to date, though at least one with more appropriate lengths of wood, Pakistan remind me of a sport more popular in continental Europe – artistic billiards, in which competitors attempt to get the ball to do interesting things, with harder and more physically implausible trajectories earning a higher points tariff (a bit like Olympic diving or a snooker trick shot world championship). Enjoy, this world final really kicks off at one minute in with a ten-pointer: https://youtube.com/watch?v=QbcVc7dJtzY
When Pakistan bowl I do feel like awarding balls a tariff score for attempted difficulty and an execution score, often extremely high.
Thanks for introducing us all to that.
Yes, think +2 wickest is a Boycottism. We reckon it is a good ‘thumb rule’ in most circumstances though.
I’m not sure the “particularly with England batting” is entirely fair though. England certainly are prone to collapses – but so is absolutely everyone else.
Statistically that’s correct but if I’m thinking it while England are bowling at someone else, then that’s far too close to optimism for my liking…
Good article – I had very conflicting feelings yesterday:
I love a bit of Pakistani Pace, I very much rate the youngsters, I greatly enjoy someone being bowled despite being about halfway down the pitch when the ball passes them…..
….usually. Usually all those things are true. And when England are 12/3 at home things have arguably tipped from ‘this is terrible’ to ‘this is, objectively, hilarious’ so the feelings are more easily reconciled. But then when Root gets out thoughtlessly and it’s 62/4, it’s back to plain old ‘this is terrible’ again….
…but it’s hard not to love these bowlers….
It’s very hard to reconcile. Who says doublethink is a bad thing?
Buttler has “dug in”, from the looks of things.
Just saw the highlights from yesterday. Why do Burns and Sibley move around the crease so much when the ball is being bowled? And what’s with the exaggerated bat movements?
This other rule of thumb that you take a Pakistani bowler’s age and add two baffles me a bit.. I spent a few months in Pakistan somewhat before these younger bowlers were born. There was plenty that was strange to my callow eyes, but I’m pretty sure everyone knew what year it was. It it because of the difference between the lunar Islamic and Gregorian calendar?
Pakistan have this continuous line of remarkable fast bowlers from Imran Khan onwards. But did it start with him? Was there a pre-Imran culture inspired quicks, or did it start with him?
This happens because a lot of births in the more rural areas of India and Pakistan (and possibly other countries around the region) aren’t registered immediately. Often not till it is time for the child to go to the local school, the starting age for which is also approximate. And so when the child is registered as being born, they’re four or five years old. Which is enough time to forget exactly how long ago s/he was born, especially if you have five or six children all born a year or so apart from each other (again not uncommon).
So what happens is that the child is decided to be, say, 5 years old (which is a reasonable school starting age) and the birth year is calculated counting back from that. Of course, that often means that the child is older than that and there you have it.
There’s also the factor of birth certificates that underestimate your age being handy for certain purposes – as a youth player it is possible to stand out more if you’re really under-19s level but you find a way to play under-17s for example. Paperwork has a certain “flexibility” in some countries still. Go back a few generations to Hollywood under the studio system and you see a similar phenomenon in the age of the starlets – plenty of actresses whose actual and stated birthdates were a couple of years apart, in order to make her seem a bit younger and fresher and less like someone who has been waiting for her big break a few years too many.
In fact the Googler’s Guide to the Hitchless High-blaggers even has an article on the subject: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Age_fabrication
I always love it when we play Pakistan because for once I genuinely don’t mind if we lose. It’s not just the idea of the Pakistan Bowling Attack though.
It’s also the idea of Mohammed Yousef and Younis Kahn. And Inzamam.
I just keep the memory of Graeme Hick’s bewildered face in my mind.
But then even The Pakistan Bowling Attack couldn’t dislodge The Annoying Mr. Broad.
Boooowling Shaheeeeen.
Is this Jimmy’s last test?
Oh, I hope not. I really really hope not.
I only once got to see the masterful Wasim and Waqar bowl together live…
http://ianlouisharris.com/1996/07/26/my-first-visit-to-lords-england-v-pakistan-day-two-26-july-1996/
…or rather, I should say, I am incredibly lucky bastard because I did get to see those two bowl together live,
And yes, daneel, Graeme Hick’s bewildered face was exactly the thing that made me realise that England stood no chance in that match nor indeed in that series.
Shadab-a Ya Face