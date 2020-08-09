Buttler, Bairstow and Foakes – England’s embarrassment of adequacy

“I’m putting a team together for a job.”

“You son of a bitch. I’m in.”

In heist movies, whenever they put a team together, everyone’s always the best of the best; the best there’s ever been.

You never make do with members of your heist team. You never settle. You don’t pick someone who’s competent at cracking safes, you pick the best God damn safe cracker who ever lived. You don’t pick any old thief, you pick a ninja who can pick people’s pockets while hanging upside down with his eyes closed.

Test cricket teams don’t work like this because Test cricket teams are based in the real world.

When you’re picking a Test team, you’re picking the best players currently available from your nation. The players you pick might not be the best in the world. And it’s highly unlikely they’re the best there’s ever been. Sometimes you just have to hope they’re good enough.

England currently have three wicketkeepers they could credibly pick: Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow and Ben Foakes. Each has his strengths but each also has his weaknesses.

Because there are three of them, and because each excels in some way or other, it’s tempting to see the situation as an embarrassment of riches. But it’s not that. It’s more an embarrassment of adequacy.

Jos Buttler is probably the best limited overs batsman England have ever had. He is a pretty solid stopper behind the stumps to quick bowlers but sometimes ropey when standing up for the spinners. He can play quite brilliant Test innings and temper homogeneity in the Test team – but then he often seems paralysed by the possibilities of Test cricket and he doesn’t score consistently.

Jonny Bairstow has a case to be considered England’s best ever one-day opener. He has scored six Test hundreds. It feels like he could average 40-odd in the longest format, but he doesn’t; he keeps getting bowled. His keeping is decent, probably splitting the difference between Buttler and Foakes.

Ben Foakes has a Test hundred. He is widely considered the best wicketkeeper of the three. But England feel he is vulnerable to pace bowling with the bat and the short ball in particular. They seem to think the flaw is sufficiently glaring that they’re only willing to pick him on the slowest, lowest pitches.

So who do you pick?

Well you could pick any of them. You could pick any one of them and it probably wouldn’t actually make an enormous difference when measured across a decent length of time. For the amount that it’s discussed, it’s probably not an especially important question.

Things would differ from match to match. The specifics would change. Buttler might miss a couple of stumpings – plus a couple more that only Foakes would have tried for – but then he’d probably also give you the occasional innings no-one else would have played. Bairstow would deliver ducks and the odd angry proving-his-doubters-wrong match-winning hundred.

None of these players is perfect so it’s not really fair to measure them on that scale. Also, because there are three of them, you can pretty much guarantee that one of the other two is a better option than the incumbent in any given area. The man in possession can never really win.

Promise and potential are the missing elements here, but maybe we should consider any uplift in performance a bonus. Take the man currently in possession of the gloves, for example. If Buttler doesn’t become what you want him to, he’s still okay. He’ll do a job and probably still give you an occasional taste of the finer things. That’s something.

Or maybe England should try and build a Frankenkeeper using the best elements of each: Foakes’ glovework, Buttler’s wrists, Bairstow’s white hot passion.

“I’m putting a team together for a job.”

“You son of a bitch. I’m in.”