Is Ben Foakes being treated fairly by England?

Simple question, but we ended up writing quite a lot of words on the subject for Cricket 365.
As we say in the opening paragraph of that piece, there hasn’t really been any one occasion when we’ve felt like England have gone out of their way to spurn Ben Foakes. It’s more of a cumulative thing.
Again and again, Ben Foakes is not picked for England. The effect is kind of like doing a jigsaw. As more and more pieces go in, eventually you see the picture and think: ‘Hey wait. Do they just hate this guy for some reason?’
Here’s another point that is not directly related and which we didn’t touch on in the C365 piece. It relates to how England’s catching has been fairly shit in recent times.
The team management will always say that fielding is hugely important to them, yet when it comes to picking the most important fielder in the team, they repeatedly fail to pick the guy who pretty much everyone agrees is the best in that position.
It feels like that action contradicts the words. Could the implicit message that fielding is most definitely a secondary concern somehow seep through to the other players?
December 14, 2019 at 5:03 pm
Sorry about the lack of ‘content’ over the last week. We figured at least half of you would have your mind on other things.
December 14, 2019 at 6:29 pm
..and at least half of us would be sneaking every spare minute (of which there are few this time of year) to try and figure out Bert’s crossword, which is a real cracker.
I’ve solved about 75% of the clues now, but the last 25% are going to challenge me good and proper.
Loved the Ben Foakes piece. I decided to be excited again, just because no-one else (who had expressed a preference) claimed to be excited.
Just to nitpick at one aspect oft hat piece: I think the James Hildreth’s shortcoming might be that he doesn’t have an answering machine, rather than a complete lack of telephone.
I nearly missed out on ossobucco and 27+ years with Daisy in similar circumstances, as the following Ogblog piece reveals:
*** TRIGGER WARNING: CONTAINS STRONG LANGUAGE & FOOD PORN ***
http://ianlouisharris.com/1992/08/16/ossobuco-at-janies-place-16-august-1992/
Conclusion: James Hildreth needs to buy an answering machine. Fact.